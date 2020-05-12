UP Assistant Teacher 69000 Result declared @atrexam.upsdc.gov.in: Direct Link Here; Check Cut Off Marks

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2019-2020 declared at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in for the recruitment of 69000 vacancy in Uttar Pradesh schools. The UP Basic Education Board declared the result on May 12th; however candidates would be able to check their result on May 13, 2020 by visiting the official website. A total of 146060 candidates have been declared as pass in the exam. In this article, we have shared the direct link on which candidates can check their UP ATR 69000 Bharti Result without any difficulty on 13 May. Also, check below the complete process to get through the result easily.

Earlier, the UP Board has released the UP Assistant Teacher Revised Answer Key of all sets A/B/C/D after the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered for the completion of recruitment process by May 15, 2020. The order came after the Allahabad High Court fixed the qualifying cut off marks at 60-65% under this recruitment drive. General category candidates who are able to score 65% marks and SC/ST/OBC/EWS category candidates who secured 60% marks have been qualified in the exam.

