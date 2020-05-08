UP 69000 Teacher Recruitment: Answer Key & Result to be released by 15 May; High Court fixes 60-65% Cut Off

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment Process for 69000 vacancies has been speeded-up by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government. The final results of the UP 69000 Teacher Jobs will be announced in a week time by May 15, 2020 on the basis of Assistant Teacher Cut Off Marks fixed by the Allahabad High Court. The move was announced by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the High Court fixed the Higher Cut off Marks, that is, 65% for General Category and 60@ for Reserved Category such as SC/ST/OBC/PwD. The Assistant Teacher Answer Key and final result of the UPTET or TET qualified Assistant Teacher Recruitment will now be released on the basis of these cut off marks.

Uttar Pradesh government had issued the notification regarding recruitment of TET-qualified 69000 assistant teachers on December 5, 2018. Over 4 lakh candidates applied for the recruitment which was to be conducted through a written exam. The written exam was held on January 6, 2019 and the government raised the minimum qualifying marks for the exam on January 7, 2020. The Cut Off Marks was raised from 45% to 65% for general category candidates and from 40% to 60% for reserved category candidates.

However, this sudden increase in qualifying marks or Cut Off instigated a dispute and prompted the candidates to move the Court, which led to the delay in declaration of final results. Let's now have a look at the timeline of events held during the recruitment of 69000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh schools.

UP Teacher Recruitment 2019 for 69000 Vacancies: Timeline of Events

Date/Year Event 5 December 2018 Release of Notification for recruitment of 69000 Assistant Teachers 6 January 2019 Written Exam held for selection of candidates 7 January 2019 Government raised Cut Off Marks to 60-65%, post which candidates moved the Court 29 March 2019 Single Judge ruled against the new Cut Off Marks and asked directed UP Exam Regulatory Authority to declare results on basis of old cut off marks 2019 UP Government stated that higher cut off marks necessary to recruit better teachers 6 May 2020 Allahabad High Court fixed Higher Cut off Marks (60-65%) and directed for completion of recruitment process in 6 months period 8 May 2020 UP CM directed the authority to finalise the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Results in a week time

What is new Cut Off for UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019?

Have a look at new Cut Off marks for teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh:

Category Cut Off Percentage Cut Off Marks General/Unreserved 65% 97 out of 150 SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Reserved 60% 90 out of 150

When will UP Assistant Teacher 2019 Answer Key release?

The final answer key of Assistant Teacher written exam will now release by next week till 15 May 2020.

When will UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 release?

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2019-2020 will be released soon by 15 May 2020 as per orders of CM Yogi Adityanath.