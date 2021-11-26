Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UP ASI Admit Card 2021 Update: Exam City, Date, Practice Test Link Available @uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has uploaded the PDF of exam date and city along with the Practice Test Link for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on uppbpb.gov.in.

UP ASI Admit Card 2021 Update: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has uploaded the PDF of exam date and city along with the Practice Test Link for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on uppbpb.gov.in.

Applicants can check their exam city and date of the exam given against their application number through official website or through the PDF Link given below. We have also provided the practice test link for the candidates in this article:

UP Police Exam Date and City PDF

UP Police Exam Practice Link

UP Police ASI Exam will be held on 04 December 2021 (Saturday) and 05 December 2021 (Sunday) in two shifts i.e. 9 AM to 12 Noon and from 2:30 PM  to 5 PM at 13 centres in the state of UP.

UP Police ASI Exam Details

UP Police ASI Admit Card shall be uploaded  on 01 December 2021 and on 02 December 2021 on registration portal. Candidates ca download UP Police ASI Admit Card using their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

 

