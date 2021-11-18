UP Police ASI Exam 2021 From 4 Dec: Check Admit Card, Exam Centre and Mock Test Link Date Here

UP Police ASI Exam 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is conducting an online written exam for 1329 Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Posts on 04 December 2021 (Saturday) and 05 December 2021 (Sunday). The exam will be held in two shifts i.e. 9 AM to 12 Noon and from 2:30 PM to 5 PM at 13 centres in the state of UP. In case the exam could not be held as scheduled, due to any technical reason, then the exam would be conducted on 06 December 2021.

UP Police ASI Exam Centre and Exact Date for all the candidates will be uploaded, on the official website (uppbpb.gov.in) in a PDF format, 10 days before the conduct of the exam i.e. on 25 November 2021.

UP Police ASI Mock Test Link

The mock test link of the online exam shall also be released 10 before the exam.

UP Police ASI Admit Card Date 2021

The candidates who have applied for UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021 can download the UP Police ASI Admit Card from the registration portal 3 days before the exam i.e. on 01 December 2021 and on 02 December 2021. They will be required to provide their Registration Number and Date of Birth in order to download the admit card.



The candidate should bring the original Aadhar Card/E-Aaadhar Card along with one photocopy at the exam centre.

UP Police ASI Exam Pattern

There will be multiple-choice questions on General Hindi/ Computer Knowledge, GK/Current Affairs, Numerical and Mental Ability, Mental Aptitude Test/Logical subjects. Each section will be of 100 marks.

The candidate needs to score 35% marks in each section and 40% in aggregate.

The recruitment is being done for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), SI (Confidential-Vigilance), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk/Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) and ASIM Vigilance.



