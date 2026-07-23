UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here

UP Board Class 12th English Syllabus 2026-27 is available now. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has released Class 12th Syllabus subject-wise on the official website upmsp.edu.in. This article provides the direct link and introduction to the english syllabus. The UP Board Class 12th English syllabus include prose, poetry and grammar. As it is one of the important and mandatory subjects to study. To have complete understanding of how syllabus is designed, what all is required for exam to study, and about the course structure and exam pattern check the syllabus link provided below. With the help of this article students can get an idea of how the latest syllabus is designed and how it will help you score good marks in your board exams. UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Check out the table below for basic information about UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus: Overview Details Board Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP Official Website upmsp.edu.in Subject English Marks 100 Marks Exam Duration 3 hours UP Board Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2026-27 Check out the table below for the UP Board class 12th Exam Pattern 2026-27: Section Name Marks Allotted Details Section A Reading 15 Marks Based on unseen passages Section B Writing 20 Marks Includes letter, report, and essay writing Section C Grammar 25 Marks Includes topics like tenses, voice, narration, etc. Section D Literature 40 Marks Based on textbooks and a supplementary reader UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026- 27: Detailed Structure

Unit-1- Reading 15 marks. 1. One long unseen passage followed by four very short answer type questions and three vocabulary based questions. Unit-2- Writing 20 marks 2. Article (Descriptive, Argumentative/ Autobiographical) in about 150 words 10

3. Letter to the Editor/Complaint letters/Business letters (Placing orders / Booking or cancellation / making enquiries etc) 10 Unit-3- Grammar 25 marks. 4. Ten MCQs and five very short answer type questions based on Narration, Synthesis, Transformation, Syntax, Idioms and Phrases/ phrasal Verbs, Synonyms, Antonyms, One word substitution, Homophones

5. Translation from Hindi to English-7 to 8 Sentences 5 Unit-4- Literature 40 marks Flamingo- Text book Prose 6. Two short answer type questions

7. One long answer type question Poetry 8. Three very short answer type questions based on the given poetry extract- Note- (Questions related to identification of the following figures of speech will be

included in the poetry section-Simile, Metaphor, Personification, Oxymoron, Apostrophe, Hyperbole, Onomatopoeia).

9. Central idea of the given poem

Vistas- Supplementary Reader 10. Two short answer type questions.

11. One long answer type question books are prescribed:- Flamingo- Text Book PROSE 1. The Last Lesson, Alphonse Daudet

2. Lost Spring, Anees Jung

3. Deep Water, William Douglas

4. The Rattrap, Selma Lagerlof

5. Indigo, Louis Fischer

6. Poets And Pancakes, Ashokamitran

7. The Interview-Part I And Part II, Christopher Silvester

8. Going Places, A.R. Barton POETRY 1. My Mother At Sixty-Six, Kamala Das

2. Keeping Quiet, Pablo Neruda

3. A Thing Of Beauty, John Keats

4. A Road Side Stand, Robert Frost

5. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers, Adrienne Rich Vistas- Supplementary Reader 1. The Third Level, Jack Finney

2. The Tiger King, Kalki

3. Journey to the End of the Earth, Tishani Doshi

4. The Enemy Pearl, S. Buck

5. On the Face of it, Susan Hill

6. Memories of Childhood, Zitkala Sa & Bama