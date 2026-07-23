UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here
The UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27 has been released on the official website of UP Board upmsp.edu.in. Download the PDF for the English curriculum provided on the website. Get detailed information about the new curriculum and exam pattern.
UP Board Class 12th English Syllabus 2026-27 is available now. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has released Class 12th Syllabus subject-wise on the official website upmsp.edu.in. This article provides the direct link and introduction to the english syllabus. The UP Board Class 12th English syllabus include prose, poetry and grammar. As it is one of the important and mandatory subjects to study.
To have complete understanding of how syllabus is designed, what all is required for exam to study, and about the course structure and exam pattern check the syllabus link provided below. With the help of this article students can get an idea of how the latest syllabus is designed and how it will help you score good marks in your board exams.
UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights
Check out the table below for basic information about UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Board
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Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP
|
Official Website
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upmsp.edu.in
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Subject
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English
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Marks
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100 Marks
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Exam Duration
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3 hours
UP Board Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2026-27
Check out the table below for the UP Board class 12th Exam Pattern 2026-27:
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Section
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Name
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Marks Allotted
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Details
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Section A
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Reading
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15 Marks
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Based on unseen passages
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Section B
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Writing
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20 Marks
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Includes letter, report, and essay writing
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Section C
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Grammar
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25 Marks
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Includes topics like tenses, voice, narration, etc.
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Section D
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Literature
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40 Marks
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Based on textbooks and a supplementary reader
UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026- 27: Detailed Structure
Unit-1- Reading 15 marks.
1. One long unseen passage followed by four very short answer type questions and three vocabulary based questions.
Unit-2- Writing 20 marks
2. Article (Descriptive, Argumentative/ Autobiographical) in about 150 words 10
3. Letter to the Editor/Complaint letters/Business letters (Placing orders / Booking or cancellation / making enquiries etc) 10
Unit-3- Grammar 25 marks.
4. Ten MCQs and five very short answer type questions based on Narration, Synthesis, Transformation, Syntax, Idioms and Phrases/ phrasal Verbs, Synonyms, Antonyms, One word substitution, Homophones
5. Translation from Hindi to English-7 to 8 Sentences 5
Unit-4- Literature 40 marks
Flamingo- Text book
Prose
6. Two short answer type questions
7. One long answer type question
Poetry
8. Three very short answer type questions based on the given poetry extract- Note- (Questions related to identification of the following figures of speech will be
included in the poetry section-Simile, Metaphor, Personification, Oxymoron, Apostrophe, Hyperbole, Onomatopoeia).
9. Central idea of the given poem
Vistas- Supplementary Reader
10. Two short answer type questions.
11. One long answer type question
books are prescribed:-
Flamingo- Text Book
PROSE
1. The Last Lesson, Alphonse Daudet
2. Lost Spring, Anees Jung
3. Deep Water, William Douglas
4. The Rattrap, Selma Lagerlof
5. Indigo, Louis Fischer
6. Poets And Pancakes, Ashokamitran
7. The Interview-Part I And Part II, Christopher Silvester
8. Going Places, A.R. Barton
POETRY
1. My Mother At Sixty-Six, Kamala Das
2. Keeping Quiet, Pablo Neruda
3. A Thing Of Beauty, John Keats
4. A Road Side Stand, Robert Frost
5. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers, Adrienne Rich
Vistas- Supplementary Reader
1. The Third Level, Jack Finney
2. The Tiger King, Kalki
3. Journey to the End of the Earth, Tishani Doshi
4. The Enemy Pearl, S. Buck
5. On the Face of it, Susan Hill
6. Memories of Childhood, Zitkala Sa & Bama
To download complete UP Board Class 12th English Syllabus 2026-27, click on the link below and download the PDF
Check: UP Board Class 12th English Syllabus 2026-27 Download PDF
Students should also understand the exam pattern while preparing for the board exam. UP Class 12 English subjects carry 100 marks. The exams are conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.