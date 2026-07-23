CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here

By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 18:25 IST

The UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27 has been released on the official website of UP Board upmsp.edu.in. Download the PDF for the English curriculum provided on the website. Get detailed information about the new curriculum and exam pattern.

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here
UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here

UP Board Class 12th English Syllabus 2026-27 is available now. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has released Class 12th Syllabus subject-wise on the official website upmsp.edu.in. This article provides the direct link and introduction to the english syllabus. The UP Board Class 12th English syllabus include prose, poetry and grammar. As it is one of the important and mandatory subjects to study. 

To have complete understanding of how syllabus is designed, what all is required for exam to study, and about the course structure and exam pattern check the syllabus link provided below. With the help of this article students can get an idea of how the latest syllabus is designed and how it will help you score good marks in your board exams. 

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights 

Check out the table below for basic information about UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus: 

Overview

Details

Board

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP

Official Website

upmsp.edu.in

Subject

English 

Marks 

100 Marks

Exam Duration 

3 hours

UP Board Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2026-27

Check out the table below for the UP Board class 12th Exam Pattern 2026-27: 

Section

Name

Marks Allotted

Details

Section A

Reading

15 Marks

Based on unseen passages

Section B

Writing

20 Marks

Includes letter, report, and essay writing

Section C

Grammar

25 Marks

Includes topics like tenses, voice, narration, etc.

Section D

Literature

40 Marks

Based on textbooks and a supplementary reader

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2026- 27: Detailed Structure

Unit-1- Reading 15 marks.

1. One long unseen passage followed by four very short answer type questions and three vocabulary based questions.

Unit-2- Writing 20 marks

2. Article (Descriptive, Argumentative/ Autobiographical) in about 150 words 10
3. Letter to the Editor/Complaint letters/Business letters (Placing orders / Booking or cancellation / making enquiries etc) 10

Unit-3- Grammar 25 marks.

4. Ten MCQs and five very short answer type questions based on Narration, Synthesis, Transformation, Syntax, Idioms and Phrases/ phrasal Verbs, Synonyms, Antonyms, One word substitution, Homophones
5. Translation from Hindi to English-7 to 8 Sentences 5

Unit-4- Literature 40 marks

Flamingo- Text book

Prose

6. Two short answer type questions
7. One long answer type question 

Poetry

8. Three very short answer type questions based on the given poetry extract- Note- (Questions related to identification of the following figures of speech will be
included in the poetry section-Simile, Metaphor, Personification, Oxymoron, Apostrophe, Hyperbole, Onomatopoeia).
9. Central idea of the given poem 

Vistas- Supplementary Reader

10. Two short answer type questions.
11. One long answer type question 

books are prescribed:-

Flamingo- Text Book

PROSE

1. The Last Lesson, Alphonse Daudet
2. Lost Spring, Anees Jung
3. Deep Water, William Douglas
4. The Rattrap, Selma Lagerlof
5. Indigo, Louis Fischer
6. Poets And Pancakes, Ashokamitran
7. The Interview-Part I And Part II, Christopher Silvester
8. Going Places, A.R. Barton

POETRY

1. My Mother At Sixty-Six, Kamala Das
2. Keeping Quiet, Pablo Neruda
3. A Thing Of Beauty, John Keats
4. A Road Side Stand, Robert Frost
5. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers, Adrienne Rich

Vistas- Supplementary Reader

1. The Third Level, Jack Finney
2. The Tiger King, Kalki
3. Journey to the End of the Earth, Tishani Doshi
4. The Enemy Pearl, S. Buck
5. On the Face of it, Susan Hill
6. Memories of Childhood, Zitkala Sa & Bama

To download complete UP Board Class 12th English Syllabus 2026-27, click on the link below and download the PDF

Check: UP Board Class 12th English Syllabus 2026-27 Download PDF

Students should also understand the exam pattern while preparing for the board exam. UP Class 12 English subjects carry 100 marks. The exams are conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 18:25 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News