UP DElEd Merit List 2023 Released on updeled.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Rank List And Card Here

UP DElEd Rank Card 2023 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board. Candidates who have applied for the Diploma in Elementary Education course can check the eDirect Link to Download UP Deled Merit List here.

UP Deled Merit List 2023: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has activated the link to download the rank card of the candidates who have applied for the UP D.El.Ed (BTC). Approx2.25 lakh students have applied to get admission for D.El.Ed course in various institutions of the state. Such candidates can download the UP Rank Card from the official website of the UPPBEB. The rank is released for the Diploma in Elementary Education course.

UP Deled Rank Card Link 2023

With the help of the rank card candidates would be able to check their state rank. They are required to log into the website using their registration number and date of birth. The candidates can check the direct link to download link the rank card in this article below.

UP Deled Rank Card 2023 Link

UP De.el.ed Rank Merit List Overview 2023

Name of the Organization Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh Course Name Diploma in Elementary Education (2 years) Registration Date 02 June to 31 August 2023 Rank Card Date 13 September 2023 Official Website updeled.gov.in

How to Download UP Deled Rank Card 2023 ?

The step-by-step procedure to check the rank of UP De.El.Ed Exam is given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh - https://updeled.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the rank card tab

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Password

tep 4: Download UP Deled Merit List 2023

UP Deled Counselling Round 2023

The candidates are now required to attend the counselling process which is going to start from 15 September 2023.

UP DElEd Registration was completed on 31 August 2023 and 2.2 Lakh have registered for the course.