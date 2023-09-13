UP DElEd Merit List 2023 Released on updeled.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Rank List And Card Here

UP Deled Merit List 2023: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has activated the link to download the rank card of the candidates who have applied for the UP D.El.Ed (BTC). Approx2.25 lakh students have applied to get admission for D.El.Ed course in various institutions of the state. Such candidates can download the UP Rank Card from the official website of the UPPBEB. The rank is released for the Diploma in Elementary Education course.
UP Deled Rank Card Link 2023
With the help of the rank card candidates would be able to check their state rank. They are required to log into the website using their registration number and date of birth. The candidates can check the direct link to download link the rank card in this article below.
UP De.el.ed Rank Merit List Overview 2023
|
Name of the Organization
|
Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh
|
Course Name
|
Diploma in Elementary Education (2 years)
|
Registration Date
|
02 June to 31 August 2023
|
Rank Card Date
|
13 September 2023
|Official Website
|updeled.gov.in
How to Download UP Deled Rank Card 2023 ?
The step-by-step procedure to check the rank of UP De.El.Ed Exam is given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh - https://updeled.gov.in/.
Step 2: Click on the rank card tab
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Password
tep 4: Download UP Deled Merit List 2023
UP Deled Counselling Round 2023
The candidates are now required to attend the counselling process which is going to start from 15 September 2023.
UP DElEd Registration was completed on 31 August 2023 and 2.2 Lakh have registered for the course.