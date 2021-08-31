UP Police SI Admit Card 2021 OUT @uppbpb.gov.in along with UPPRPB PET Qualified Candidates List PDF, Download Here

UP Police SI Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow has released the list of selected candidates for written test on the official website for recruitment to the various post of Sub Inspector. The candidates can download UPPRPB PET Qualified Candidates List PDF through the official website.

UP Police SI CBT 2021 is scheduled to be held on 5 September 2021 at Lucknow Various Exam Centre including Exon Montessori Girls Degree College, Alamnagar Road, Rajajipuram, Near State Bank of India Saadatganj, Lucknow, Pin- 226003. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download UP Police SI Admit Card 2021 by using Roll Number and Date of Birth.

All provisional candidates are required to download the UP Police SI Admit Card 2021 and attest the photograph and verify at the exam centre. The candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the admit card. The candidates are required to confirm the date and time on the admit card and appear on the same day. All those who will not be able to appear in the written test, will not get any other chance to appear in the exam.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was conducted on 04 December 2020, 05 December 2020, 11 February 2021, 20 March 2021 and 26 June 2021 and for Platoon Commander post on 14 November 2019, 06 March 2020, 25 September 2020, 04 December 2020, 05 December 2020 and 26 June 2021. The list of the selected candidates now have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download UPPRPB PET Qualified Candidates List PDF Directly by clicking on the below link.

Direct Link to Download UPPRPB PET Qualified Candidates List PDF for SI Posts

Direct Link to Download UPPRPB PET Qualified Candidates List PDF for Platoon Posts

Direct Link to Download UP Police SI Admit Card 2021