UP TET Result New Date 2022 Announced @updeled.gov.in, Check Details Here

UP TET Result is likely to release soon on updeled.gov.in. Check UP TET Result New Date 2022, UP TET Result Updates and other details.

UP TET Result New Date 2022: The result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be declared after March 10. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the assembly elections in UP. The meeting of the Screening Committee was held on 15 February under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

In this meeting, it was recommended to postpone the TET results. Apart from this, it was also reported that the results of UP TET will be released on February 25, but now it will not happen.

It is also important to note here that the final answer key of UP TET was to be released on 23 February 2022. But this too was not released on the scheduled date. Since then, there were speculations that there might be a change in the date of the results of the examination.

How to Download UP TET Result 2022?

Visit the official website of UPTET.i.e.updeled.gov.in. Click on the 'UPTET 2021 Result' flashing on the homepage. Log in using your login details and check the result. The UP TET Result 2022 will be displayed. Download UP TET Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

UP TET Result 2022 - to active soon

UPTET 2021 exam was held on 23 January 2022 at various exam centers. The exam was held at 4, 365 centers across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Around 2165181 candidates had applied for the said exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Candidates will be able to download UPTET Result 2022 directly, once released on the official website.