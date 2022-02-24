JRHMS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1141 AYUSH MO, Lab Technician & Other Posts

JRHMS Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in for AYUSH MO, Lab Technician & Other Posts. Check JRHMS Jharkhand Recruitment Notification, JRHMS Jharkhand Recruitment Eligibility, JRHMS Jharkhand Recruitment Experience, JRHMS Jharkhand Recruitment Salary and other details.

JRHMS Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has released a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of AYUSH Medical Officer, Panchkarma AYUSH MO, Panchkarma AYUSH Technician, Block Programme Manager, Block Accounts Manager, Dental Surgeon, Dental Hygienist, Dental Assistant, OT Technician & Other Posts at State, District & Block Level at NHM Jharkhand (Advt 01-2022-JRHMS-1141). A total of 1141 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates holding the requisite qualification may apply for this JRHMS Jharkhand vacancy 2022 through an online link. Candidates can register through an online portal from 23 February 2022 to 14 March 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 14 March 2022

JRHMS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

AYUSH Medical Officer 323 Block Programme Manager 21 Block Accounts Manager 18 Dental Surgeon 84 Dental Hygienist 66 Dental Assistant 160 OT Technician 74 Public Health Manager 34 Paramedical Worker & Other Posts 361 Total 1141

JRHMS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

AYUSH Medical Officer-RBSK Programme NHM:

For Ayurveda Doctor: BAMS/GAMS from recognized University/ College with completion of compulsory internship.

For Homeopathic Doctor:BHMS/DHMS from recognized University/ College with Completion of compulsory Internship.

For Unani Doctor: BUMS/GUMS from recognized University/ College with completion of compulsory internship. Must have valid permanent Registration Number from Jharkhand State AYUSH Council/ CCIM/CCH, New Delhi.

District Urban health ManagerPlanning - 2 years of full time- PG Degree/ PG Diploma in Public Health/ Social Work/

Management with specialization in Health Administration/ Health Management.

City Urban Health ManagerM&E and MIS - Post Graduate Degree in computer application/Management (Specialization

in Information Management)/Statistics/Demography/Economics OR BE/ B. Tech in Information Technology.

City Accounts Officer-NUHM - Inter CA/Inter ICWA/ M.Com/ MBA in Finance.

City Community Process ManagerNUHM- 2 Years full time- Post Graduate Degree or PG Diploma in Social work/

Management (HR)/ Rural Development/Economics/ Statistics/ Public Health.

Public Health Manager NUHM- PG Degree/ PG Diploma in Public Health/ Hospital Administration/ Management in

specialization with HR/ Personnel.

District Leprosy Consultant NLEP - MBBS/BAMS/ BHMS .

Physiotherapist-NLEP - Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Physiotherapy from any recognized University of India.

Consultant Routine Immunization State HQ - MBBS/MD/Masters in Hospital Administration/ Public Health/Community Health Administration or MBA (Hospital Administration).

Download JRHMS Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

JRHMS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

General - 35 years

EWS - 35 years

OBC (BC-I & BC-II) - 37 years

Female Unreserved - 38 years

ST/SC - 40 years

JRHMS Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test.

JRHMS Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Question Paper for examination shall comprise of 100 MCQ questions with the options of four answers. Each

question shall be of 1 mark. There shall be no negative marking. Online Written Test (CBT) shall be organized as per the approved date and time.

How to apply for JRHMS Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 14 March 2022. The procedure of submission of the application form should be completed online only, applications sent by any other mode shall be rejected.