Top 9 Government Sector Jobs announced for 2022: 28,000+ Vacancies in Railway, Banks, UPSC, SSC, Defence & Others

New year is just around the corner and celebrations are pouring every minute. We resolve to add more discipline and enthusiasm every year with a zeal to make a better life. If you have resolved to work in the government sector in the coming year. Then, the government sector is providing 28000+ lucrative job opportunities in various departments including railways, defence, banks, and others.

Today, We have come up with the Top 9 Government Jobs announced for 2022, the job seekers can go through this article to check the number of vacancies announced in the top 9 sectors, also check important dates, exam dates, eligibility, selection criteria, and other details about the latest government job opening. The candidates are also advised to go through the provided hyperlinks before applying to any post. Let’s have a look at the latest job openings.

Railway Recruitment 2022

The railway is the biggest employment government sector and also known as the 4th pillar of employment which provides the safest and promising Jobs in India. As Govt sector jobs are in huge demand due to high degree of Job Security, Handsome salary & Exciting career and Growth opportunities. Railway recruitment board releases notifications like Apprenticeship, Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant, and others. Every year, lakhs of vacancies are announced by the railways in different departments.

The railways have announced the vacancies in various departments for recruitment to the different posts through sports quota for the year 2021-22. All the candidates holding the qualification and eligibility in the concerned field can submit applications before the last date. We are providing the hyperlinks of the articles whose online applications are opened. The candidates can go through the hyperlinks and apply to the posts before the last date.

Defence Recruitment 2022

Defence jobs are one of the prestigious jobs. Those who are willing to make their career in the defence sector, have a great opportunity in various organizations. Around 938 vacancies have been notified for the post of Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy, Multi Skilled Worker, Vehicle Mechanic and Driver Mechanical Transport, Sub Divisional Officer, Junior Hindi Translator, Hindi Typist, Multi Tasking Staff, Steno, LDC, Chowkidar and Safaiwala under Union Public Service Commission, Indian Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Artillery Centre Nashik, Armed Forces Tribunal. The candidates qualifying for a degree/diploma or equivalent can submit applications before the last date.

SSC Recruitment 2022

Staff Selection Commission or State Staff Selection Commission is an organization under the Government of India which recruits staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and Subordinate Offices. Every year SSC conducts the Combined Graduate Level Examination for recruiting non-gazetted officers to various government jobs. The notification for CGL 2022 has already been released on the official website. However, the commission has yet not revealed the number of vacancies. The candidates willing to apply for SSC CGL 2022 can submit their applications before the last date.

Around 3000+ vacancies have been notified under Staff Selection Commission or State Staff Selection Commission. Let’s have a look at the latest SSC Jobs 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2022

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is the primary central recruiting agency of India for Group A Officers. It conducts exams for group a posts of the union government under different professions. According to the official updates, the commission has released the notifications for Combined Defence Services Exam I 2022 (CDS 1 2022) and National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam I 2022 (NDA NA 1 Exam 2022).

The candidates who wish to appear in the UPSC CDS NDA Exam 2022 can submit applications before the last date. Around 700+ vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

PSU Recruitment 2022

Government of India and State Government-owned, undertaking companies are called Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) which offers various levels of vacancies on a Regular and contractual basis. This sector recruits based on GATE qualification, but some of the posts are not required for GATE Exam Eligibility. The candidates holding Graduation, Engineering without GATE, Diploma, ITI, and 12th pass qualification are eligible to apply in PSU Government Jobs 2022.

Bank Recruitment 2022

Government Bank Jobs are always high in demand because it provides job security, handsome salary, and career growth. Every year, the bank sector offers lakhs of vacancies in its different departments/organizations. For which, candidates qualifying 10th to postgraduate can apply.

If you are the one who wishes to apply in the bank sector, so, we have come up with a huge opportunity to work under renowned organizations. As of now, the State Bank of India and Union Bank of India is offering a job for the post of Specialist Officers/Domain Experts and Internal Ombudsman. The candidates holding the required qualification can submit the applications before the last date.

PSC Recruitment 2022

Public Sector Commission (PSC) is also a prominent sector for jobs. This sector hires both fresher and experienced candidates under various departments. Latest PSC Jobs in India, PSC government jobs 2021, Latest PSC Jobs December 2021 Vacancies across India are the most searched keyword on google. If you are also looking for an opportunity in the public sector commission, you can go through the hyperlinks and apply for the post which is suitable to your qualification. As of now, around 3700+ vacancies are available in various organizations of PSC.

Police Recruitment 2022

Police Jobs are prestigious jobs. Most of the job seekers apply for police jobs once in their life. As it provides benefits at a personal and professional level. 10th to postgraduates can apply under police departments. As of now, 8000+ vacancies are available in various departments for the post of Special Reserve Sub Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable. If you are looking for a job in the police sector, this is a golden chance to apply. Lets’ have a look at the latest government job opportunities in Police Department.

Teacher Government Jobs 2022

Teaching is one of the reputed professions. Those who are looking for government jobs for teachers have a golden chance to apply in DSE Odisa. The organization is hiring around 11403 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Arts/Science), Hindi Teachers, Sanskrit Teachers, Telugu Teachers, and Physical Education Teachers. The candidates can check important dates, vacancy details, qualifications, age limit, and other details in the hyperlinked article.

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 11403 TGT and Other Posts @dseodisha.in