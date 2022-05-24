RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Curator & Fire Officer Posts @rbi.org.in

RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released for recruitment to the post of Curator & Fire Officer in Grade A. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online only through the Bank's website www.rbi.org.in. No other mode for submission of application is available.

RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Online Applications have been started. The last date for submitting the online application is 13 June 2022. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can submit applications before the last date. Selection for the post will be through preliminary screening / shortlisting by a Screening Committee followed by document verification and interview. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 13 June 2022

Exam Date: 9 July 2022

RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Curator -1 Post

Architect - 1 Post

Fire Officer - 1 Post

RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Curator - Post-Graduation Degree with at least 55 per cent marks or equivalent.

Fire Officer -: BE/B.Tech in fire engineering/ safety and fire engineering from UGC recognised university.

RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than 32 years.

RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria for Curator Posts

Selection for the post will be through preliminary screening / shortlisting by a Screening Committee followed by document verification and interview.

Download RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria for Fire Officer Posts

Selection will be through online examination and interview. There will be negative marking for every wrong answer. Question papers will be set bilingually in Hindi and English. Candidates can answer examination in Hindi or English (as applicable) at their option. Candidates can opt for interview in Hindi or English. Final selection will be based on performance in examination and interview taken together. Candidates can check the exam scheme below.

Tests Maximum Marks Duration Online Examination-Objective Type

Test

Test of professional/ Technical

knowledge

(Standard of paper is that of B.E/ B.

Tech degree in Fire Engineering/ Safety

& Fire Engineering) 200 2 hours Interview 35 -

RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply online using the website www.rbi.org.in and no other means/mode of application will be accepted. The Online Applications can be filled up to June 13, 2022 till 06.00 PM.