ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for TGT & PRTs from 24 May onwards @ecil.co.in

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification is out on ecil.co.in. Check application process, educational qualification, selection criteria, and other details here.

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher on a contract basis in AEC Schools Hyderabad for the academic years 2022-23. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications offline from 24 May 2022 to 28 May 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of offline application: 24 May 2022

Last date for submission of offline application: 28 May 2022

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

TGT

PRT

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

TGT - Candidate must have done graduation along with B.Ed.

PRT - 12th passed and d.el.ed. or 12th with B.El.Ed. or 12th D.Ed. or Graduation.

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Primary Teacher: 40 years

Trained Graduate Teacher: 45 years

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and skill test.

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam Scheme

Written Test

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test. The screening shall be made through an objective type of test for 50 Marks in the respective subject for 1.30 hours

Skill Test

Candidates who will be selected for the written test will be called for a skill test which will be conducted on the same day. The selected candidates will be enabled based on written and skill tests. The panel will be operated as and when vacancies arise in AEC Schools, Hyderabad during the Academic Year 2022-23.

Download ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit their applications offline on or before 28 May 2022. The applications along with the documents must be reached to the Principal, Co-ordination, Atomic Energy, Central School - 2, DAE Colony, ECIL Post, Hyderabad - 500062. No TA/DA will be admissible for attending written test.