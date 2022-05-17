UPSC CDS 2 2022 Notification: Apply Online From Tomorrow @upsconline.nic.in

Union Public Service Commission will release CDS 2 2022 Notification on 18 May at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can check important dates, exam details and updates here.

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting in Combined Defence Services Exam 2 2022 on 04 September 2022 for which the online application process will start tomorrow i.e. on 18 May 2022 and will end on 14 June 2022 on upsconline.nic.in. Graduates are eligible to apply for UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment 2022. Final year graduates can also apply for the UPSC CDS 2 2022.

Shortlisted candidates, after clearing the SSB Interview, will get admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimal, Air Force Academy Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, and important dates below:

UPSC CDS 2 Important Dates 2022

Events Important Dates UPSC CDS 2 Notification Date 18 May 2022 UPSC CDS 2 Online Application Starting Date 18 May 2022 UPSC CDS 2 Online Application Last Date 14 June 2022 UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 04 September 2022 UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card Date October 2022

UPSC CDS 2 Eligibility Criteria 2022

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Candidates who are studying in the final year/semester Degree course and have yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided the candidate should not have any present backlog upto the last semester/year for which results have been declared upto the time of submission of application and they will be required to submit proof of passing the degree examination at the time of commencement of course to reach the IHQ of MoD (Army), Rtg ‘A’, CDSE Entry, West Block III, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 in case of IMA/SSC first choice candidates and Naval HQ “DMPR” (OI & R Section), Room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 in case of Navy first choice candidates and PO3(A)/Air Headquarters, ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110 106 in case of Air Force first choice candidates.

Selection Process for UPSC CDS 2 2022

Eligible candidates will be called for:

Written Examination Intelligence and Personality Test

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Pattern 2022:

For Admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy Subject Time Marks English 2 hours 100 General Knowledge 2 hours 100 Elementary Mathematics 2 hours 100 For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy English 2 hours 100 General Knowledge 2 hours 100

One third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022

The commission will release the admit card in the month of August 2022 on its website. No admit card will send by post.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022

The result will also be uploaded on the official website in the month of October or November 2022 in a PDF format on upsc.gov.in.

The maximum marks allotted to the written examination and to the interviews will be equal for each course i.e. the maximum marks allotted to the written examination and to the interviews will be 300, 300, 300 and 200 each for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers’ Training Academy respectively.

UPSC CDS 2 SSB 2022

Candidates who are declared successful in the written exam will be detailed for intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board (SSB) based on their preference by the respective service HQ.

All the candidates will be put to stage one test on the first day of reporting at Selection Centres. Only those candidates who qualify at stage one will be admitted to the second stage/remaining tests and all those who fail to pass stage one, will be returned.

How to Apply for UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment 2022 ?

Online Applications are invited on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in from 22 December 2022 to 11 January 2022.

Application Fee:

Rs. 200

No Fee for Female/SC/ST candidates