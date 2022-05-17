UPSC NDA 2 2022 Recruitment Notification Tomorrow @upsc.nic.in: Check Exam Date Here

UPSC NDA 2 2022 Recruitment Notification will be released by Union Public Service Commission on its website i.e. upsc.nic.in. Check exam details, important date, eligibility and updates here.

UPSC NDA 2 2022 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to upload the notification for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam 2 2022 tomorrow i.e. 18 May 2022 on its website (upsc.gov.in). Those who successfully register on upsconline.nic.in, will be called to appear for UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022 commission will conduct the NDA 2 Exam 2022 on 04 September 2022 (Sunday).

Female and Male candidates who are 12th class are eligible to appear in this exam. So, they are advised to submit their application before 14 June 2022, once the application link is activated.

After clearing the written exam, the commission will hold an interview round which will be conducted by SSB. Candidates who qualify for the interview will get admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA under the 150th Course and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) course.

How to Apply for UPSC NDA 2 Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online from 18 May to 14 June as per the steps below:

Go to the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in Register for the posts using your details After registration, fill up your application for Upload your documents Submit your application form

UPSC NDA 2 Important Dates

Events Important Dates UPSC NDA 2 Notification Date 18 May 2022 Starting Date of UPSC NDA 2 Online Application 18 May 2022 Last Date of UPSC NDA 2 Online Application 14 June 2022 UPSC NDA 2 Exam Date 04 September 2022 UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Date October 2022 UPSC NDA 2 Result Date Expected in October or November 2022

UPSC NDA 2 Vacancy Details 2022

Army - to be released

Navy – to be released

Air Force - to be released

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) -to be released

UPSC NDA 2 Salary 2022

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training for Army Officers and equivalent ranks in Air Force and Navy - Rs 56,100/- p.m. (Starting pay in Level 10)

Pay:

Lt to Major

Lt - Level 10 (56,100 – 1,77,500)

Capt - Level 10 B (61,300-1,93,900)

Maj - Level 11 (69,400 –2,07,200)

Lt Colonel to Major General

Lt Col - Level 12A (1,21,200 –2,12,400)

Col - Level 13 (1,30,600-2,15,900)

Brig - Level 13A (1,39,600-2,17,600)

Maj Gen - Level 14 (1,44,200-2,18,200)

Lt Gen AG Scale

Level 15 (1, 82, 200-2,24,100)

HAG + Scale

Level 16 (2,05,400 – 2,24,400)

VCOAS/ Army Cdr/ LtGen (NFSG)

Level 17 (2,25,000/-) (fixed)

COAS

Level 18 (2,50,000/-) (fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig:

Rs 15,500 p.m. fixed

Flying Allowance:

The Army Aviators (Pilots) serving in the Army Aviation Corps are entitled to flying allowance at Rs 25,000/- p.m.

UPSC NDA 2 Eligibility Conditions 2022

Educational Qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy - 12th passed candidates of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy - 12th passed with Physics and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

UPSC NDA 2 Age Limit:

15.7 years to 18.7 years

Nationality:

Must be unmarried male/female and must be :

Must be a citizen of India or

A subject of Bhutan, or a subject of Nepal, or

Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to aboce categories and shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will not, however, be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal.

UPSC NDA 2 Selection Criteria 2022

The selection will be based on 2 rounds as follow:

Written Test - 900 Marks

SSB Interview/Personality Test - 900 Marks

UPSC NDA 2 Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects - There will be questions from 2 subjects i.e. Maths and Science

Number of Questions - Maths will consist of 120 Questions and 150 questions from Science Subject

Marks - A total of 300 marks allotted to Maths subject and 600 marks to Science Subject.

Time - Each section will be given 2 hours and 30 minutes

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2022

The admit card will be uploaded in the second or third week of August 2022 on the official website of UPSC. The candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and date of birth.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2022

The commission will prepare the list containing the roll numbers of the candidates who will be for the next round of recruitment.

UPSC NDA 2 SSB Interview 2022

The SSB procedure consists of a two-stage Selection process - stage I and stage II. Only those candidates who clear stage I are permitted to appear for stage II. The details are :