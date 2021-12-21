UPSC CDS 2022 Notification To Release Tomorrow, Check Exam Date and Recruitment Updates

UPSC CDS 2022 Recruitment Notification will be released on upsc.gov.in on 22 December 2021. Aspirants can check exam date, qualification, selection criteria exam pattern and other updates here.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Recruitment Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification of Combined Defence Services Exam I 2022 (CDS 1 2022) on 22 December 2021. Aspirants would be able to apply online upto 11 January 2022 on UPSC Online Website (upsconline.nic.in) and appear for the written exam scheduled on 10 April 2022 (Sunday).

Candidates seeking to apply for the UPSC CDS 1 2022 should possess a degree in relevant field. The detailed eligibility criteria is given in this article below.

The exam will be held at various centres across the country. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

Those who qualify in the exam shall be called for Intelligence and Personality Test at the Service Selection Board (SSB). The candidates who clear the written exam and given their first choice as army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB Interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

The commission is conducting CDS 1 Exam 2022 for selecting candidates for Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala— Dehradun, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

UPSC CDS 2022 Important Dates

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Event Dates UPSC CDS 1 Notification Date 2022 22 December 2021 UPSC CDS 1 Application Dates 2022 22 December 2021 to 11 January 2022 UPSC CDS 1 Exam Date 2022 10 April 2022 UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card Date 2022 in the month of March 2022 UPSC CDS 1 Interview Date 2022 to be released

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Vacancy Details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun - vacancy to release

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala - vacancy to release

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad - vacancy to release

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) - vacancy to release

Officers Training Academy, Chennai - vacancy to release

UPSC CDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy - Candidates should have a Degree from a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy - Candidates should have a Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy - Candidates should have a Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Graduates with first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB.

Candidates who are studying in the final year/semester Degree course and have yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided candidate should not have any present backlog upto the last semester / year for which results have been declared upto the time of submission of application

Selection Process for UPSC CDS 1 2022

Eligible candidates will be called for:

Written Examination Intelligence and Personality Test

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern:

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy: There will be objective type MCQs on English, GK and Elementary Maths. Each subject will be of 100 marks and 2 hours will be provided for every subject. The standard of the papers in Elementary Mathematics will be of Matriculation level and other subjects expected of a graduate of an Indian University.

For Admission to Officer Training Academy: Unlike INA, IMA and AFA, there will be questions on English and GK only. Both subjects will be of 100 Marks. 2 hours will be given to each subject. Questions will be expected of a graduate level of an Indian University.

There will be Negative Marking for wrong answers

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2022

The admit card is expected in the second week or third week of March on official website of UPSC.

How to Apply for UPSC CDS Recruitment 2022 ?

Online Applications are invited on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in from 22 December 2022 to 11 January 2022.