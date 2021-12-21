UPSC NDA 2022 Recruitment Notification Tomorrow @upsc.gov.in, NDA NA 1 Exam in April

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) Exam I for the year 2022 tomorrow i.e. on 21 December 2021. Check Exam Date, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details

UPSC NDA 2022 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) Exam I for the year 2022 tomorrow. As per the UPSC Calendar, those who are interested to take admission in Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA under 149th Course and for 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) course can apply online from 22 December 2021 to 11 January 2021 on upsconline.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the NDA 1 Exam 2022 on 10 April 2022 (Sunday). Those who qualify the written exam will be called for SSB Interview.

You can check more details UPSC NDA 1 Recruitment 2022 including exam pattern, syllabus, admit card, result, application process, selection process etc. below:

UPSC NDA 2022 Important Dates

Events UPSC NDA 2022 Dates UPSC NDA Notification Date 2022 22 December 2021 UPSC NDA Registration Date 2022 22 December to 11 January 2022 UPSC NDA 1 Exam Date 2022 10 April 2022 UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card Date 2022 Three weeks before the exam UPSC NDA Interview Date To be released

UPSC NDA Salary:

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training for Army Officers and equivalent ranks in Air Force and Navy - Rs 56,100/- p.m. (Starting pay in Level 10)

Pay:

Lt to Major

Lt - Level 10 (56,100 – 1,77,500)

Capt - Level 10 B (61,300-1,93,900)

Maj - Level 11 (69,400 –2,07,200)

Lt Colonel to Major General

Lt Col - Level 12A (1,21,200 –2,12,400)

Col - Level 13 (1,30,600-2,15,900)

Brig - Level 13A (1,39,600-2,17,600)

Maj Gen - Level 14 (1,44,200-2,18,200)

Lt Gen AG Scale

Level 15 (1, 82, 200-2,24,100)

HAG + Scale

Level 16 (2,05,400 – 2,24,400)

VCOAS/ Army Cdr/ LtGen (NFSG)

Level 17 (2,25,000/-) (fixed)

COAS

Level 18 (2,50,000/-) (fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig:

Rs 15,500 p.m. fixed

Flying Allowance:

The Army Aviators (Pilots) serving in the Army Aviation Corps are entitled to flying allowance at Rs 25,000/- p.m.

UPSC NDA Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy - Candidate must be 12th passe of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy - Candidate must be 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

UPSC NDA Age Limit:

Minimum Age - 15.7 years

Maximum Age - 18.7 years

Nationality:

A candidate must be unmarried male and must be :

A citizen of India or

A subject of Bhutan, or a subject of Nepal, or

A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to aboce categories and shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will not, however, be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal.

UPSC NDA 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidate will be selected on the basis of:

Written Test - 900 Marks SSB Interview/Personality Test - 900 Marks

UPSC NDA Exam Pattern

Subject Post Code No. of Questions Marks Time Maths (Post Code - 01) 120 300 2 Hours & 30 Minutes General Ability Test (Post Code - 02) 150 600 2 Hours & 30 Minutes

Note: There will be negative marking in the exam.

UPSC NDA Syllabus

Part 1 - Mathematics:

Algebra :Concept of set, operations on sets, Venn diagrams. De Morgan laws, Cartesian product, relation, equivalence relation. Representation of real numbers on a line. Complex numbers—basic properties, modulus, argument, cube roots of unity. Binary system of numbers. Conversion of a number in decimal system to binary system and vice-versa. Arithmetic, 19 Geometric and Harmonic progressions. Quadratic equations with real coefficients. Solution of linear inequations of two variables by graphs. Permutation and Combination. Binomial theorem and its applications. Logarithms and their applications.

Matrices and Determinants : Types of matrices, operations on matrices. Determinant of a matrix, basic properties of determinants. Adjoint and inverse of a square matrix, Applications-Solution of a system of linear equations in two or three unknowns by Cramer’s rule and by Matrix Method.

Trigonometry : Angles and their measures in degrees and in radians. Trigonometrical ratios. Trigonometric identities Sum and difference formulae. Multiple and Sub-multiple angles. Inverse trigonometric functions. Applications-Height and distance, properties of triangles.

Analytical Geometry of Two and Three Dimensions: Rectangular Cartesian Coordinate system. Distance formula. Equation of a line in various forms. Angle between two lines. Distance of a point from a line. Equation of a circle in standard and in general form. Standard forms of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola. Eccentricity and axis of a conic. Point in a three dimensional space, distance between two points. Direction Cosines and direction ratios. Equation two points. Direction Cosines and direction ratios. Equation of a plane and a line in various forms. Angle between two lines and angle between two planes. Equation of a sphere.

Differential Calculus : Concept of a real valued function–domain, range and graph of a function. Composite functions, one to one, onto and inverse functions. Notion of limit, Standard limits—examples. Continuity of functions—examples, algebraic operations on continuous functions. Derivative of function at a point, geometrical and physical interpretation of a derivative—applications. Derivatives of sum, product and quotient of functions, derivative of a function with respect to another function, derivative of a composite function. Second order derivatives. Increasing and decreasing functions. Application of derivatives in problems of maxima and minima.

Integral Calculus and Differential Equations : Integration as inverse of differentiation, integration by substitution and by parts, standard integrals involving algebraic expressions, trigonometric, exponential and hyperbolic functions. 20 Evaluation of definite integrals—determination of areas of plane regions bounded by curves—applications. Definition of order and degree of a differential equation, formation of a differential equation by examples. General and particular solution of a differential equations, solution of first order and first degree differential equations of various types—examples. Application in problems of growth and decay.

Vector Algebra : Vectors in two and three dimensions, magnitude and direction of a vector. Unit and null vectors, addition of vectors, scalar multiplication of a vector, scalar product or dot product of two vectors. Vector product or cross product of two vectors. Applications—work done by a force and moment of a force and in geometrical problems.

Statistics and probability : Statistics : Classification of data, Frequency distribution, cumulative frequency distribution—examples. Graphical representation—Histogram, Pie Chart, frequency polygon— examples. Measures of Central tendency—Mean, median and mode. Variance and standard deviation—determination and comparison. Correlation and regression. Probability : Random experiment, outcomes and associated sample space, events, mutually exclusive and exhaustive events, impossible and certain events. Union and Intersection of events. Complementary, elementary and composite events. Definition of probability—classical and statistical—examples. Elementary theorems on probability—simple problems. Conditional probability, Bayes’ theorem—simple problems. Random variable as function on a sample space. Binomial distribution, examples of random experiments giving rise to Binominal distribution.

PAPER 2 - General Ability Test:

Paper will consists of 2 parts:

Part ‘A’—English: Grammar and usage, vocabulary, comprehension and cohesion in extended text to test the candidate’s proficiency in English.

Part ‘B’— GK:

Physics - Physical Properties and States of Matter, Mass, Weight, Volume, Density and Specific Gravity, Principle of Archimedes, Pressure Barometer. Motion of objects, Velocity and Acceleration, Newton’s Laws of Motion, Force and Momentum, Parallelogram of Forces, Stability and Equilibrium of bodies, Gravitation, elementary ideas of work, Power and Energy. Effects of Heat, Measurement of Temperature and Heat, change of State and Latent Heat, Modes of transference of Heat. Sound waves and their properties, Simple musical instruments. Rectilinear propagation of Light, Reflection and refraction. Spherical mirrors and Lenses, Human Eye. Natural and Artificial Magnets, Properties of a Magnet, Earth as a Magnet. Static and Current Electricity, conductors and Nonconductors, Ohm’s Law, Simple Electrical Circuits, Heating, Lighting and Magnetic effects of Current, Measurement of Electrical Power, Primary and Secondary Cells, Use of X-Rays. General Principles in the working of the following: Simple Pendulum, Simple Pulleys, Siphon, Levers, Balloon, Pumps, Hydrometer, Pressure Cooker, Thermos Flask, Gramophone, Telegraphs, Telephone, Periscope, Telescope, Microscope, Mariner’s Compass; Lightening Conductors, Safety Fuses.

Chemistry: Physical and Chemical changes. Elements, Mixtures and Compounds, Symbols, Formulae and simple Chemical Equations, Law of Chemical Combination (excluding problems). Properties of Air and Water. Preparation and Properties of Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen and Carbondioxide, Oxidation and Reduction. Acids, bases and salts. Carbon—different forms. Fertilizers—Natural and Artificial. Material used in the preparation of substances like Soap, Glass, Ink, Paper, Cement, Paints, Safety Matches and GunPowder. Elementary ideas about the structure of Atom, Atomic Equivalent and Molecular Weights, Valency.

General Science: Difference between the living and non-living. Basis of Life—Cells, Protoplasms and Tissues. Growth and Reproduction in Plants and Animals. Elementary knowledge of Human Body and its important organs. Common Epidemics, their causes and prevention. Food—Source of Energy for man. Constituents of food, Balanced Diet. The Solar System—Meteors and Comets, Eclipses. Achievements of Eminent Scientists.

History, Freedom Movement etc. - A broad survey of Indian History, with emphasis on Culture and Civilisation. Freedom Movement in India. Elementary study of Indian Constitution and Administration. Elementary knowledge of Five Year Plans of India. Panchayati Raj, Co-operatives and Community Development. Bhoodan, Sarvodaya, National Integration and Welfare State, Basic Teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. Forces shaping the modern world; Renaissance, Exploration and Discovery; War of American Independence. French Revolution, Industrial Revolution and Russian Revolution. Impact of Science and Technology on Society. Concept of one World, United Nations, Panchsheel, Democracy, Socialism and Communism. Role of India in the present world.

Geography - The Earth, its shape and size. Lattitudes and Longitudes, Concept of time. International Date Line. Movements of Earth and their effects. Origin of Earth. Rocks and their classification; Weathering—Mechanical and Chemical, Earthquakes and Volcanoes. Ocean Currents and Tides Atmosphere and its composition; Temperature and Atmospheric Pressure, Planetary Winds, Cyclones and Anti-cyclones; Humidity; Condensation and Precipitation; Types of Climate, Major Natural regions of the World. Regional Geography of India—Climate, Natural vegetation. Mineral and Power resources; location and distribution of agricultural and Industrial activities. Important Sea ports and main sea, land and air routes of India. Main items of Imports and Exports of India.

Current Events - Knowledge of Important events that have happened in India in the recent years. Current important world events. Prominent personalities—both Indian and International including those connected with cultural activities and sports. 23 NOTE : Out of maximum marks assigned to part ‘B’ of this paper, questions on Sections ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’, ‘E’ and ‘F’ will carry approximately 25%, 15%, 10%, 20%, 20% and 10% weightages respectively

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2022

Candidates can download UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card in the month of March 2022 from UPSC Online website. No Admit Card will be sent by post.

UPSC NDA Exam Centres

Agartala Ahmedabad Aizawl Prayagraj (Allahabad) Bengaluru Bareilly Bhopal Chandigarh Chennai Cuttack Dehradun Delhi Dharwad Dispur Gangtok Hyderabad Imphal Itanagar Jaipur Jammu Jorhat Kochi Kohima Kolkata Lucknow Madurai Mumbai Nagpur Panaji (Goa) Patna Port Blair Raipur Ranchi Sambalpur Shillong Shimla Srinagar Thiruvananthapuram Tirupati Udaipur Vishakhapatnam.

UPSC NDA Result 2022

A PDF list containing the roll numbers of selected for interview round, shall be uploaded on UPSC website.

How to Apply for UPSC NDA Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates who are eligible to appear in UPSC NDA NA 2022 can apply online from 22 December 2021 to 11 January 2022 in two stages viz. Part I and Part II.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (No Fee for SC/ST Candidates)