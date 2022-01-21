Teacher Recruitment 2022: 65000+ Vacancies Announced for Various Teaching Institutions, Apply Now!

Check list of Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notifications Here. Also check notification, the application process, selection process, educational qualification, last date, and other information below.

Teacher Recruitment 2022: To become a teacher is a dream of most youth. It is not only a reputed job but also a responsible job. If you are passionate and wish to polish our future generation, then, you have a great opportunity in the government sector. The government has announced around 65000+ vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff in January 2022.

Teaching Jobs 2022 Sarkari Naukri notification has been invited for the recruitment of various posts in Government Jobs 2022 for Graduate, B.Ed, D.Ed pass all over India under Government and Private School Colleges.

Eligible and interested candidates for Teaching Government Jobs 2022 can submit their applications for Teaching Jobs through the prescribed format. The number of vacancies for government teaching jobs 2022, departmental notification, the application process, selection process, educational qualification, last date and other information can be checked on the table given below.

This is a huge opportunity for passionate government job seekers all over India looking for Teaching Govt Jobs 2022 through Direct Recruitment 2022. Eligible candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications for Teaching Jobs before the last date.

Candidates are advised to go through the table mentioned below and apply to the posts after ensuring the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria, and other details. Let’s have a look at the latest government teacher job opportunities.

Teacher Recruitment 2022 Across India

Organisation Last Date Notification Post Name Vacancies Status Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha 31 January 2022 Click Here Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Arts/Science), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher and Physical Education Teacher 11403 active Army Public School 5 February 2022 and 23 January 2022 Click Here Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff -- active Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) 28 February 2022 Click Here PGT/TGT/PRT 8700 active Punjab Education Department 30 January 2022 Click Here Master Cadre 4161 active Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam 31 January 2022 Click Here Post Graduate Teachers & Graduate Teacher 556 active Elementary Education Department Rajasthan Bikaner 09 February 2022 Click Here Primary Teacher and Upper Primary Teacher 32000 active Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) to be announced Click Here PGT TGT 5000+ to release soon Total 61820

How to apply for Teaching Sarkari Naukri 2022?

There is a huge process that needs to be followed to apply for any Govt. Job. Candidates are required to follow the steps given below for Teaching Vacancy 2022. These steps may differ in some recruitments, as it depends on the type of particular job.

Check the notification by clicking the above link. After that, a notification will be opened. Click on the Teacher Recruitment Online Form link. Apply for the particular job you wish to apply for. Enter your complete information. Pay your fee, if applicable. Take a printout of your application for future reference.

Documents Required for Teaching Jobs

We have provided a common list of documents, that is required at the time of applying for Teaching Govt Jobs. These are:

Graduate, B.Ed, D.Ed

Passport Size Photo

Address Proof

Caste Certificate

Employment Registration

Date of Birth Certificate

Identity Card

Signature

Other Documents

Read More:

