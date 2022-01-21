Teacher Recruitment 2022: 65000+ Vacancies Announced for Various Teaching Institutions, Apply Now!

Teacher Recruitment 2022: To become a teacher is a dream of most youth. It is not only a reputed job but also a responsible job. If you are passionate and wish to polish our future generation, then, you have a great opportunity in the government sector. The government has announced around 65000+ vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff in January 2022.
Teaching Jobs 2022 Sarkari Naukri notification has been invited for the recruitment of various posts in Government Jobs 2022 for Graduate, B.Ed, D.Ed pass all over India under Government and Private School Colleges.
Eligible and interested candidates for Teaching Government Jobs 2022 can submit their applications for Teaching Jobs through the prescribed format. The number of vacancies for government teaching jobs 2022, departmental notification, the application process, selection process, educational qualification, last date and other information can be checked on the table given below.
This is a huge opportunity for passionate government job seekers all over India looking for Teaching Govt Jobs 2022 through Direct Recruitment 2022. Eligible candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications for Teaching Jobs before the last date.
Candidates are advised to go through the table mentioned below and apply to the posts after ensuring the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria, and other details. Let’s have a look at the latest government teacher job opportunities.
Teacher Recruitment 2022 Across India
|
Organisation
|
Last Date
|
Notification
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Status
|
Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha
|
31 January 2022
|
Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Arts/Science), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher and Physical Education Teacher
|
11403
|
active
|
Army Public School
|
5 February 2022 and 23 January 2022
|
Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff
|
--
|
active
|
Army Welfare Education Society (AWES)
|
28 February 2022
|
PGT/TGT/PRT
|
8700
|
active
|
Punjab Education Department
|
30 January 2022
|
Master Cadre
|
4161
|
active
|
Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam
|
31 January 2022
|
Post Graduate Teachers & Graduate Teacher
|
556
|
active
|
Elementary Education Department Rajasthan Bikaner
|
09 February 2022
|
Primary Teacher and Upper Primary Teacher
|
32000
|
active
|
Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB)
|
to be announced
|
PGT TGT
|
5000+
|
to release soon
|
Total
|
|
|
|
61820
|
How to apply for Teaching Sarkari Naukri 2022?
There is a huge process that needs to be followed to apply for any Govt. Job. Candidates are required to follow the steps given below for Teaching Vacancy 2022. These steps may differ in some recruitments, as it depends on the type of particular job.
- Check the notification by clicking the above link.
- After that, a notification will be opened.
- Click on the Teacher Recruitment Online Form link.
- Apply for the particular job you wish to apply for.
- Enter your complete information.
- Pay your fee, if applicable.
- Take a printout of your application for future reference.
Documents Required for Teaching Jobs
We have provided a common list of documents, that is required at the time of applying for Teaching Govt Jobs. These are:
- Graduate, B.Ed, D.Ed
- Passport Size Photo
- Address Proof
- Caste Certificate
- Employment Registration
- Date of Birth Certificate
- Identity Card
- Signature
- Other Documents
