TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022: 200 Vacancies Notified for Special Educator Posts, Apply Online from 27 April onwards

TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022 Notification out @trb.tripura.gov.in for 200 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022: Teacher's Recruitment Board (TRB), Tripura has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Special Educator under Secondary Directorate, Education (School), Department, Government of Tripura. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for Teacher Recruitment 2022 from 27 April 2022 onwards at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The last date for application submission is 5 May 2022. A total of 200 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, important dates, and other details.

Important Dates:

Publication Date: 11 April 2022

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 April 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 5 May 2022

Last date for finalisation of application: 5 May 2022

Last date for payment of application fee: 10 May 2022

Date of downloading for admit card: 28 to 23 May 2022

Date of Test: 12 June 2022

Time Duration: 12 PM to 2.30 PM

Test Centre - Agartala

Test Venue - will be available on the admit card

Date of scrunity of documents - will be notified later on

TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Special Educator - 200 Posts

TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation or Post Graduation with B.Ed. or its equivalent.

Age Limit - up to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and documents.

Official Notification

TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 27 April to 5 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Visit the official website. i.e. trb.tripura.gov.in. Click on 'Apply Online. Register your application form. you will get credentials. fill up your application form and upload documents & Signatures. The application form will be displayed. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022 Application Fee