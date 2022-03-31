JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

10th 12th Pass Govt Jobs 2022 Vacancy Today in India: 14000+ Vacancies Notified

10th 12th Pass Govt Jobs 2022 Updates: Check the List of 10th 12th Pass Govt Jobs along with the vacancy numbers. If you searching for a job in the government job sector, this page may help you to find a suitable job. Let’s have a look at the latest job openings.

 

Created On: Mar 31, 2022 20:00 IST
10th 12th pass govt jobs 2022
10th 12th pass govt jobs 2022

10th 12th Pass Govt Jobs 2022 Latest Updates: Work as a Government Employee is a dream of many students after passing school. Due to a lack of knowledge about vacancies and organisations, many candidates miss the opportunity. If you are one of them, we have come up with the latest 10th 12th Pass Govt Jobs. This article may help you to find a suitable job according to your qualification in renowned organisations like Indian Army, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) , Staff Selection Commission, Indian Coast, Indian Navy, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, & Others.

Candidates go through this article and check the latest job openings and apply to the posts by clicking on provided hyperlinks. All the candidates are advised to stay tuned with jagranjosh.com for 10th 12th Pass Govt Jobs 2022 Latest Updates. Let’s have a look at the latest opportunities.

Latest 10th 12th Pass Govt Jobs Vacancy 2022 List:

Name of Post - Total Vacancies

Govt Organisation

Last Date

Havaldar - 3603
MTS - to be announced

Staff Selection Commission

 

30 April 2022

Group C Civilian - 4

Indian Air Force

 

30 days (26 April 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

 Rifleman/Riflewoman (General Duty) - 104 

Assam Rifle

 

30 April 2022

Group C  - 127

Western Naval Command

 

26 April 2022

Driver - 16

Indian Coast Guard

 

11 April 2022

 Steno Grade  2 and Barber

11 Gorakha Rifles Regiment Centre

 

8 April 2022

Cook-09
Tailor-01
Barber-01    
Range Chowkidar-01
Safaiwala-02

Indian Army

 

 

1 May 2022

Anganwadi Worker, Helper, and Anganwadi Supervisor - 8000+

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS)

4 April 2022

 Group D and Group C  - 8 Posts

Artillery Centre

 

22 April 2022

 Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 4 (UR-4)

Storekeeper-III - 3 (UR-1, OBC-2)

Civil Trade Instructor - 3 (OBC-1, ST-1, EWS-1)

Cook - 19 (UR-10, OBC-5, SC-1, ST-1, EWS-2)

MTS (Watchman) - 5 (UR-3, ST-1, EWS-1)

MTS (Gardener) - 5 (UR-4, EWS-1)

MTS (Safaiwala) - 4 (UR-3, OBC-1)

Lascar - 2 (EWS-2)

Washerman - 3 (UR-3)

Barber - 4 (UR-2, OBC-1, SC-1)

 

Bengal Engineer Group and Centre (BEG Centre) 

 

11 April 2022

Washerman, Gardener - 02

 Army Postal Service 

 

1 April 2022

Engine Driver - 07

Indian Coast Guard

 

11 April 2022

Sailor - 2500

Indian Navy

05 April 2022 

10th Pass Govt Jobs Vacancy 2022

There is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding qualifications of 10th pass qualification to have an opportunity in various government organisations. These candidates can apply to the post of Group C, Group D and Others in the Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard. Candidates are advised to go through the given table and apply to the posts before the closure of the application window.

12th Pass Govt Jobs Vacancy 2022

 Most of the candidates holding 12th qualification, get confused, about where to get and how to get information about 12th Pass Govt Jobs 2022. So, we have come with daily 12th Pass Govt Jobs 2022. In this article, all candidates holding 12th qualifications can go through this article and apply to the post as per their qualifications and interest. Candidates are advised to go through the 12th Pass Govt Jobs 2022 Hyperlinks for more details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, application criteria and other details. 

10th 12th Pass Govt Job for Female 

There are various vacancies for female candidates in Government Sector. Female candidates who are willing to apply for the 10th 12th Pass Govt Job have an opportunity in various government organisations. We suggest go through the given table and submitting applications as per the instructions given in the articles. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com for the latest government jobs, exams and admit card date updates here.

FAQ

Can I give railway exam after 10th?

Yes, Candidates can join Indian Railways after passing 10th class.

How can I crack a government job?

Candidates are required to study, stay motivated, and focus.

How Can I get Government Job after 10th?

Candidates can go through jagranjosh.com for the latest vacancies and application procedures.

Which government job is best after 10th?

All govt organisations and Companies require 10th pass candidates for their different departments. Candidates can go through the above article for more details.

What is the best job for the 12th pass?

There are multiple vacancies available for the 12th pass in the Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Air Force, Police Departments, Banks and other departments. Check above article for more details.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.