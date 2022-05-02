India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: 38,926 Vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak Across India, Apply Now!

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity for government job seekers as the Post Office of India has announced vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Gramin Dav Sevak (GDS). Around 38926 vacancies are available in 35 states of India. Candidates who are interested to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022 should be 10th class passed. The age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years.

It is to be noted that, India Post GDS Registration has been started today i.e. on 02 May 2022. Interested candidates are required to apply on or before 05 June 2022. Online Applications are invited at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The candidates will be selected as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak and will be paid Rs. 12000 for BPM and Rs. 10000 for ABPM/ Dak Sevak. There will be no exam. Only merit list will be prepared.

Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In the case of a candidate who has knowledge of riding a scooter or motorcycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling also.

India Post GDS 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 02 May 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 05 June 2022

India Post GDS 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 38,926

India Post GDS 2022 Salary:

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/DakSevak - Rs.10,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for India Post GDS 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The candidate should have studied the local language.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to 10th standard.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit- 18 years

Maximum Age Limit - 40 years

India Post GDS Selection Process 2022

Selection will be made as per the system generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted. This shall be subject to fulfilling of all eligibility criteria as per the rules.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Jobs 2022 ?

The application can be submitted online only at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-