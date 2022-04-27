Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 127 Pharmacist, Fireman & Pest Control Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on joinindiannavy.gov.in for 127 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist, Fireman and Pest Control Worker. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 60 days (26 June 2022) from the date of publication to the date of advertisement.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 60 days (26 June 2022) from the date of publication from the date of advertisement.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Pharmacist - 1 Post

Fireman - 120 Posts

Pest Control Worker (Erstwhile Begary) - 6 Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist - 10th passed from a recognized Board.

Fireman - 10th passed from a recognized Board; must be physically fit and capable of performing strenuous duties and must have passed the test specified as under:-

Standard for Physical Fitness:-

Height without shoes 165 cms provided that a concession of 2.5 cms height shall be allowed for members of the IST.

Chest (Unexpanded)- 81.5 CMs

Chest (On Expension) - 85 cms

Weight - 50 Kgs (minimum)

Pest Control Worker (Erstwhile Begary) - 10th passed from a recognized Board; Ability to read, speak Hindi/Regional Language.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must not exceed 56 years.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Fitness Test, Provisional Appointment Letter, and Document Verification.

Download Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications to the Flag Officer Commanding in Cheif, (for SO CP), Headquarters Western Naval Command, Ballad Pier, Near Tiger Gate, Mumbai - 400001. The application should be reached within 60 days (26 June 2022) from the date of publication to the date of advertisement. Candidates can refer to the above hyperlink for more details.