BSF Recruitment 2022: 281 Vacancies Notified for SI & HC Posts, Opportunity for 10th/12th pass

BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on bsf.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of SI (Master, Driver, Work Shop), HC (Master, Engine Driver), HC (Work Shop, Crew). Interested candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications online at bsf.gov.in. A total of 281 vacancies have been notified. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th/12th pass have an opportunity to submit their applications within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Serial No Post Name Total 1 SI (Master) 08 2 SI (Engine Driver) 06 3 SI (Workshop) 02 4 HC (Master) 52 5 HC (Engine Driver) 64 6 HC (Workshop) 19 7 CT (Crew) 130

BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have the qualification of 10th and 12th passed from a recognized Board. Those who are application for the post of SI (Engine Driver) must have a Diploma/Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Board.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above posts must be between the age group of 22 to 28 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Official Notification

Apply online - link to active soon

BSF Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online at bsf.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Application Fee