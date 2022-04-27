Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Notification out, Apply Online for 1,222 Staff Nurse, Pharmacist posts @sams.co.in

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on sams.co.in for 1222 vacancies of Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Post. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 27, 2022 13:44 IST
NHM MP Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has released a notification for recruitment to the post of  Staff Nurses and Pharmacist. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply through the website of Strategic Alliance Management Services (SAMS), sams.co.in from 1 May onwards. The last date for online application is 30 May 2022. A total of 1222 vacancies for Contractual Staff Nurse and Pharmacist posts for the Urban Health and Wellness Center under the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 May 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 May 2022

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Staff Nurse - 611 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 611 Posts

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Staff Nurse - Candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board. The candidate must have a Diploma in GNM/B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Board. The candidate must have a certificate from the council of Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council. 
  • Pharmacist - Candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board. Candidate should have a Diploma in Pharmacist from a recognized University. The candidate must have a certificate from the council of Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council. 

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000/-
  • Pharmacist - Rs. 15,000/- 

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Notification & Application Form

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 1 to 30 May 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. No application will be considered after the due course. 

 

 

 

 

FAQ

What is the age limit required for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

21 to 40 years.

How many vacancies are to be recruited for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

1222.

What are the online registration dates for NHM MP Recruitment 2022?

1 to 30 May 2022.
