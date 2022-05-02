Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 against Sports Quota, Applications invited for Clerk, & Officer JMG Scale 1 Posts

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank is hiring candidates for the post of Clerk / Officer in JMG Scale I in the following Sports discipline under Sports Quota. Candidates holding the qualification in the relevant subject can submit applications online latest by 14 May 2022. A total of 12 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application submission: 14 May 2022

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Athletics (For track events only – 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m) - 2 Posts

Basket Ball -2 Posts

Cricket - 2 Posts

Hockey - 4 Posts

Volley Ball (Universal/Attacker/Libero) - 2 Posts

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent.

Sports Qualification:

country or should have played Ranji Trophy or Duleep Trophy”. Clerks - Should have represented the State in junior/senior Nationals / National games or Should have been a member of the Combined Universities Team or Should have been a member of the University team in an Inter-university event and should be in the top three positions or Should have been a member of the district team and took part in Inter district championship and should be in the first three positions

Age Limit - 18 to 26 years

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

There will be a screening of applications and candidates possessing requisite qualifications will be called for trials in the ratio of 1:10. Selection in Officer Cadre will be through screening of application, the conduct of Trials in the respective sport followed by Interview. Selection in the Clerical cadre will be through screening of applications and conduct of Trials. (Interview will not be there for Clerical Cadre).

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Salary

Officer JMG Scale I – Rs.36000 -1490/7 – 46430 – 1740/2 – 49910 - 1990/7 – 63840

Clerk - Rs. 17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42660-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920 (20 years)

Download Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 14 May 2022. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Fee