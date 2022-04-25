Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022: 587 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 2 May onwards

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on tslrp.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 25, 2022 19:14 IST
Telangana SI Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from  5 May 2022 onwards. The link to the Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Online Applications will be available in this article, once released.

A total of 587 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 5 May 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 20 May 2022

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sl No Department Name Total
1 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector (Civil) 554
2 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector IT & CO/ PTO/ ASI FPB 33

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector (Civil) - Degree.

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector IT & CO/ PTO/ ASI FPB-  Diploma, BE/ B.Tech, Degree (Relevant Disciplines).

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

The candidate must be a minimum of 21 Years of age and should not be up to 25 Years. There will be age relaxation is admissible for SC/ST/OBC/ PH/ Ex-servicemen candidates as per rules.

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The Selection Procedure / Scheme of the Exam will be as follows -

A) Sequence of Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurements: Candidates who submitted Part II Application Form shall be required to undergo the following tests and qualify as specified below:

i) 1600 meters / 800 meters Run event:- For Post Code Nos. 31 to 33 - Men Candidates must qualify in the 1600 meters Run within a maximum time of 7 Minutes 15 Seconds. For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum time is 9 Minutes 30 Seconds. For Post Code Nos. 31 and 33 - Women Candidates must qualify in 800 meters Run within a maximum time of 5 Minutes 20 Seconds. 

While conducting the 1600 meters and 800 meters Run events where RFID based readings is taken the competitors perform totally independent of each other. Consequently, starting-time, finishing-time and duration are automatically recorded individually for each competitor.

2. Physical Measurements: Candidates, who qualify in the above Run event, should meet the following requirements:

For Post Code Nos. 31 to 33 (Men)
Height: Must not be less than 162 Centimeters

For Post Code No. 31 and 33 (Women)
Height: Must not be less than 152.5 Centimeters

Provided that, the Candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Aboriginal Tribes in the Agency areas of Adilabad, Komarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Mahabubabad and Warangal Districts should meet the following requirements:

For Post Code Nos. 31 to 33 (Men)
Height: Must not be less than 160 Centimeters

For Post Code No. 31 and 33 (Women)
Height: Must not be less than 150 Centimeters

iii) Long jump / Shotput events: Candidates declared qualified in the Physical Measurements as above shall be required to undergo the remaining following PET events and must qualify as detailed below:

Item Qualifying Distance    
  Men Candidates for Post
Code Nos. 31 to 33		 Men Candidates for Post
Code Nos. 31 to 33		 Women Candidates for Post Code Nos. 31 & 33
  General Ex- Serviceman  
Long jump 4 Meters 3.50 Meters 2.50 Meters
Shot put (7.26 Kgs for
Men / 4 Kgs for Women)		 6 Meters 6 Meters 4 Meters

 

Eye Sight    
  Right Eye Left Eye
Distant Vision 6/6 6/6
Near Vision 0/5 (Snellen) 0/5 (Snellen)

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications from 2 to 20 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • For Others: Rs.1000/-
  • For SC/ST candidates Telangana State: Rs. 500/-
  • Payment Mode (Online): Debit/ Credit Card/ Net Banking or any other mode

FAQ

What is the last date for online application for Telangana SI Recruitment 2022?

20 May 2022.

What is the starting date of online application for Telangana SI Recruitment 2022?

2 May 2022.

How many vacancies are to be recruited through Telangana SI Recruitment 2022?

587.

