Telangana SI Recruitment 2022: 587 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 2 May onwards

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 5 May 2022 onwards. The link to the Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Online Applications will be available in this article, once released.
A total of 587 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 5 May 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 20 May 2022
Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Sl No
|Department Name
|Total
|1
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector (Civil)
|554
|2
|Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector IT & CO/ PTO/ ASI FPB
|33
Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector (Civil) - Degree.
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector IT & CO/ PTO/ ASI FPB- Diploma, BE/ B.Tech, Degree (Relevant Disciplines).
Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
The candidate must be a minimum of 21 Years of age and should not be up to 25 Years. There will be age relaxation is admissible for SC/ST/OBC/ PH/ Ex-servicemen candidates as per rules.
Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The Selection Procedure / Scheme of the Exam will be as follows -
A) Sequence of Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurements: Candidates who submitted Part II Application Form shall be required to undergo the following tests and qualify as specified below:
i) 1600 meters / 800 meters Run event:- For Post Code Nos. 31 to 33 - Men Candidates must qualify in the 1600 meters Run within a maximum time of 7 Minutes 15 Seconds. For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum time is 9 Minutes 30 Seconds. For Post Code Nos. 31 and 33 - Women Candidates must qualify in 800 meters Run within a maximum time of 5 Minutes 20 Seconds.
While conducting the 1600 meters and 800 meters Run events where RFID based readings is taken the competitors perform totally independent of each other. Consequently, starting-time, finishing-time and duration are automatically recorded individually for each competitor.
2. Physical Measurements: Candidates, who qualify in the above Run event, should meet the following requirements:
For Post Code Nos. 31 to 33 (Men)
Height: Must not be less than 162 Centimeters
For Post Code No. 31 and 33 (Women)
Height: Must not be less than 152.5 Centimeters
Provided that, the Candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Aboriginal Tribes in the Agency areas of Adilabad, Komarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Mahabubabad and Warangal Districts should meet the following requirements:
For Post Code Nos. 31 to 33 (Men)
Height: Must not be less than 160 Centimeters
For Post Code No. 31 and 33 (Women)
Height: Must not be less than 150 Centimeters
iii) Long jump / Shotput events: Candidates declared qualified in the Physical Measurements as above shall be required to undergo the remaining following PET events and must qualify as detailed below:
|Item
|Qualifying Distance
|Men Candidates for Post
Code Nos. 31 to 33
|Men Candidates for Post
Code Nos. 31 to 33
|Women Candidates for Post Code Nos. 31 & 33
|General
|Ex- Serviceman
|Long jump
|4 Meters
|3.50 Meters
|2.50 Meters
|Shot put (7.26 Kgs for
Men / 4 Kgs for Women)
|6 Meters
|6 Meters
|4 Meters
|Eye Sight
|Right Eye
|Left Eye
|Distant Vision
|6/6
|6/6
|Near Vision
|0/5 (Snellen)
|0/5 (Snellen)
Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can submit applications from 2 to 20 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- For Others: Rs.1000/-
- For SC/ST candidates Telangana State: Rs. 500/-
- Payment Mode (Online): Debit/ Credit Card/ Net Banking or any other mode