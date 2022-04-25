Telangana SI Recruitment 2022: 587 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 2 May onwards

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on tslrp.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 5 May 2022 onwards. The link to the Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Online Applications will be available in this article, once released.

A total of 587 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 20 May 2022

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sl No Department Name Total 1 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector (Civil) 554 2 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector IT & CO/ PTO/ ASI FPB 33

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector (Civil) - Degree.

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector IT & CO/ PTO/ ASI FPB- Diploma, BE/ B.Tech, Degree (Relevant Disciplines).

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must be a minimum of 21 Years of age and should not be up to 25 Years. There will be age relaxation is admissible for SC/ST/OBC/ PH/ Ex-servicemen candidates as per rules.

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The Selection Procedure / Scheme of the Exam will be as follows -

A) Sequence of Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurements: Candidates who submitted Part II Application Form shall be required to undergo the following tests and qualify as specified below:

i) 1600 meters / 800 meters Run event:- For Post Code Nos. 31 to 33 - Men Candidates must qualify in the 1600 meters Run within a maximum time of 7 Minutes 15 Seconds. For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum time is 9 Minutes 30 Seconds. For Post Code Nos. 31 and 33 - Women Candidates must qualify in 800 meters Run within a maximum time of 5 Minutes 20 Seconds.

While conducting the 1600 meters and 800 meters Run events where RFID based readings is taken the competitors perform totally independent of each other. Consequently, starting-time, finishing-time and duration are automatically recorded individually for each competitor.

2. Physical Measurements: Candidates, who qualify in the above Run event, should meet the following requirements:

For Post Code Nos. 31 to 33 (Men)

Height: Must not be less than 162 Centimeters

For Post Code No. 31 and 33 (Women)

Height: Must not be less than 152.5 Centimeters

Provided that, the Candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Aboriginal Tribes in the Agency areas of Adilabad, Komarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Mahabubabad and Warangal Districts should meet the following requirements:

For Post Code Nos. 31 to 33 (Men)

Height: Must not be less than 160 Centimeters

For Post Code No. 31 and 33 (Women)

Height: Must not be less than 150 Centimeters

iii) Long jump / Shotput events: Candidates declared qualified in the Physical Measurements as above shall be required to undergo the remaining following PET events and must qualify as detailed below:

Item Qualifying Distance Men Candidates for Post

Code Nos. 31 to 33 Men Candidates for Post

Code Nos. 31 to 33 Women Candidates for Post Code Nos. 31 & 33 General Ex- Serviceman Long jump 4 Meters 3.50 Meters 2.50 Meters Shot put (7.26 Kgs for

Men / 4 Kgs for Women) 6 Meters 6 Meters 4 Meters

Eye Sight Right Eye Left Eye Distant Vision 6/6 6/6 Near Vision 0/5 ( Snellen) 0/5 ( Snellen)

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications from 2 to 20 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Telangana SI Recruitment 2022 Application Fee