Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 for 24 Group C Posts, Opportunity for 10th/12th pass

Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre, Jabalpur (MP) have released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Stenographer, Draughtsman, Cook, Bootmaker, Tailor, MTS, Washerman, Babar, MTS (Mali) under Group C Category. Candidates holding 10th/12th pass qualification can submit their applications offline latest by 18 May 2022. No application will be received after the due date. Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 18 May 2022
Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Stenographer - 1 Post
- Draughtsman - 1 Post
- Cook - 8 Posts
- Bootmaker - 3 Posts
- Tailor - 2 Posts
- MTS - 3 Posts
- Washerman - 2 Posts
- Baber - 3 Posts
- MTS (Mali) - 1 Post
Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 10th/12th or equivalent.
Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.
Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Stenographer Grade -2, Draughtsman - Level - 4 Rs. 25500- 81100
- Cook, Bootmaker, Tailor - Level - 2 Rs. 19900- 63200
- Tailor, MTS, Washerman, Babar, MTS (Mali) - Level - 1 Rs. 18000- 56900
Download Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Notification
Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Application Form duly typed or neatly handwritten in the prescribed format only, filled preferably in English in all respect along with a self-addressed envelope (not smaller than size 23 cm X 10 cm) duly affixed with appropriate stamp, all relevant attested photocopy of documents supporting the application should be reached to the "SELECTION BOARD GP'C' POST JAK RIF REGIMENTAL CENTRE JABALPUR CANTT PIN 482001". No application will be accepted by hand. Applicants should write "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF (Name of the post)"on the top cover of envelope in block capital letters.