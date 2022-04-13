Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 for 24 Group C Posts, Opportunity for 10th/12th pass

Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for 24 Group C Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Created On: Apr 13, 2022 18:28 IST
Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Indian Army Recruitment 2022

Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre, Jabalpur (MP) have released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Stenographer, Draughtsman, Cook, Bootmaker, Tailor, MTS, Washerman, Babar, MTS (Mali) under Group C Category. Candidates holding 10th/12th pass qualification can submit their applications offline latest by 18 May 2022. No application will be received after the due date. Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 18 May 2022

Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Stenographer - 1 Post
  • Draughtsman - 1 Post
  • Cook  - 8 Posts
  • Bootmaker - 3 Posts
  • Tailor - 2 Posts
  • MTS - 3 Posts
  • Washerman - 2 Posts
  • Baber - 3 Posts
  • MTS (Mali) - 1 Post

Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10th/12th or equivalent.

Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022  Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Stenographer Grade -2, Draughtsman - Level - 4 Rs. 25500- 81100
  • Cook, Bootmaker, Tailor - Level - 2 Rs. 19900- 63200
  • Tailor, MTS, Washerman, Babar, MTS (Mali) - Level - 1 Rs. 18000- 56900

Download Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Notification

Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Application Form duly typed or neatly handwritten in the prescribed format only, filled preferably in English in all respect along with a self-addressed envelope (not smaller than size 23 cm X 10 cm) duly affixed with appropriate stamp, all relevant attested photocopy of documents supporting the application should be reached to the "SELECTION BOARD GP'C' POST JAK RIF REGIMENTAL CENTRE JABALPUR CANTT PIN 482001". No application will be accepted by hand. Applicants should write "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF (Name of the post)"on the top cover of envelope in block capital letters.

FAQ

What is the qualification required for Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022?

10th/12th passed.

What is the last date of online application form submission for Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022?

18 May 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Army JK Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022?

24.

