Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: 312 Vacancies Available, Apply @indianbank.in

Indian Bank is hiring 312 Specialist Officers (SO). Candidates can check the detailed notification, registration link, vacancy details, and other updates here.

Created On: May 24, 2022 12:01 IST
Modified On: May 24, 2022 12:02 IST
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Bank has released a notice for filing more than three hundred vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) for which the application forms are available on the official website of the bank from 24 May to 14 June 2022.

Candidates will be recruited as a Senior Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, and Chief Manager under Group 1, Group 2, Group 3, Group 4, Group 5, Group-6 and Group 7. The Fresher candidates can apply for Assistant Manager Posts while experienced candidates are eligible for Sr Manager, Manager and Chief Manager Posts.

Interested candidates can check the educational qualification, salary, age limit, and other important details below:

Indian Bank SO Notification Download

Indian Bank SO Online Application Link

Indian Bank SO Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 24 May 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 14 June 2022

Indian Bank SO Vacancy Details

Specialist Officer - 312

Post Name Vacancies
Senior Manager (Credit) 10
Manager (Credit) 50
Senior Manager (Accounts) 2
Manager (Accounts) 3
Assistant Manager (Accounts) 5
Manager (Accounts) 2
Chief Manager (Risk Management) 1
Senior Manager (Risk Management) 1
Senior Manager (Portfolio Management) 1
Manager (Sector Specialist - NBFC)  1
Manager (Sector Specialist - Metal) 1
Manager (Sector Specialist-Infrastructure) 1
Chief Manager (Data Analyst) 1
Manager (Statistician) 3
Chief Manager (Economist) 1
Manager (Economist) 1
Assistant Manager (Industrial Development Officer) 150
Senior Manager (Corporate Communication) 1
Manager (Security) 14
Manager (Dealer) Forex – INR SPOT 1
Manager (Dealer) Forex – INR SWAP 1
Manager (Dealer) Forex – INR Cross 1
Manager (Dealer) Forex – INR Derivatives 1
Manager (Dealer) Domestic – SLR 1
Manager (Dealer) Domestic – Equity 1
Manager (Dealer) Domestic – NSLR 1
Manager (Dealer) Domestic–Derivative 1
Manager (Dealer) Bullion Exchange 1
Manager (IT) System Administrator -Windows 1
Manager (IT) System Administrator – Linux 1
Manager (IT) Database Administrator – Oracle DB 1
Senior Manager (IT) Middleware Administrator - Weblogic 1
Senior Manager (IT) Virtualization Specialist and Architect 1
Manager (IT) Virtualization Specialist 1
Chief Manager (IT) ESB and API Management 1
Senior Manager (IT) API Developer 1
Senior Manager (IT) Application Integration Specialist 2
Senior Manager (IT) User Experience (UX) Designer 1
Senior Manager (IT) User Interface (UI) Developer 2
Manager (IT) - Software Developers -Dot Net, Visual Studio with C#, VB dot net, ASP dot net, HTML5, AJAX, Javascrip 2
Manager (IT) Software Developers - Java Technologies 3
Senior Manager (IT) Network Routing and Switching Specialist 2
Senior Manager (IT) Network Security Specialist 2
Senior Manager (IT) IT Security Expert - IT Security Infra Administration 1
Senior Manager (IT) IT Security Expert - Compliance and Policy Management 1
Senior Manager (IT) - Cloud Solution Architect 1
Manager (IT) 2
Manager (IT) 3
Manager (IT) Pure Tech/ Innovation – Digital Banking 2
Senior Manager (IT) Pure Tech/ Innovation – Digital Banking 1
Assistant Manager (IT) 5
Manager (IT) 2
Manager (IT 3
Assistant Manager (IT) 2
Manager (IT) 2
Manager (IT) - Merchant acquiring (ME) Business - Physical & Digital PoS, IPG 2
Senior Manager (IT) - Merchant acquiring (ME) Business - Physical & Digital PoS, IPG 1

Indian Bank SO Salary:

  • Scale I - 36000 - 63840
  • Scale II - 48170 - 69810
  • Scale III - 63840 - 78230
  • Scale IV - 76010 - 89890

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

  • Senior Manager (Credit) - CA / ICWA
  • Manager (Credit) - CA / ICWA
  • Senior Manager (Accounts) - CA
  • Manager (Accounts) Assistant Manager  (Accounts)- CA
  • Manager (Accounts) - CA / CS
  • Chief Manager/Senior Manager (Risk Management) - Graduate in any discipline and FRM from GARP / PRM from PRMIA.
  • Senior Manager/Manager (Portfolio Management)/Manager (Sector Specialist) - NBFC/Manager
    (Sector Specialist)/Manager (Sector Specialist) - Infrastructure- Post Graduate (2 years duration) in  Business / Management / Administration / Finance / Banking / Risk Management/ Commerce OR CA OR Graduate in any discipline and FRM from GARP / PRM from PRMIA.
  • Chief Manager/Senior Manager (Data Analyst)- B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI from AICTE/UGC recognized university. It is desirable to have Diploma / PG Diploma in Data Science.
  • Manager (Statistician) - Post-Graduation Degree (2 Years duration) in Statistics / Applied Statistics.

Experience:

  • Sr Manager- 5 years of experience
  • Manager - 3 years of experience
  • Assistant Manager -  No experience
  • Chief Manager - 7 years of experience

Age Limit:

  • Sr Manager- 25 to 38 years
  • Manager - 22 to 35 years
  • Assistant Manager - 20 to 30 years
  • Chief Manager - 27 to 40 years

Selection Process for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022

Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz:

  •  Shortlisting of applications followed by an interview
  • Written / Online Test followed by Interview

How to Apply for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online as per the following process:

  1. Go to the official website of Indian Bank - indianbank.in 
  2. Visit the 'Career' Section
  3. Now, go to 'Recruitment of Specialist Officers 2022' and click on 'Click here for Registration'
  4. Click on 'New Registration'
  5. Provide the details 
  6.  

 

