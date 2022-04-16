BSF SI Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 90 Inspector, Sub Inspector & Junior Engineer Posts

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 16, 2022 14:57 IST
BSF Group B Vacancy 2022
BSF Group B Vacancy 2022

BSF SI Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Inspector, Sub Inspector & Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through offline mode within 45 days (31 May 2022)  from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date of submission of application: 45 days (31 May 2022)  from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

1. Inspector (Architect) 01
2. Sub Inspector (Works) 57
3. Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical) 32

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Inspector (Architect) - Degree in Architecture from a recognized University; Registered with the council of Architecture. 

Sub Inspector (Works) - Diploma in Civil Engineering. 

Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical) - Diploma in Electrical Engineering. 

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

The candidate must not exceed the age of 30 years. 

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Inspector (Architect) - Pay Matrix Level 7 (Rs. 44,900 - 1, 42, 400) as per 7th CPC.
  • Sub Inspector (Works), Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical) - Pay Matrix Level 6 (Rs. 35,400 - 1, 12, 400)

Download BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates are advised to login to rectt.bsf.gov.in and submit applications online within 45 days (31 May 2022)  from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

FAQ

What is the age limit required for BSF SI Recruitment 2022?

30 years.

What is the last date for BSF SI Recruitment 2022?

31 May 2022

How many vacancies will be recruited for BSF SI Recruitment 2022?

90.

