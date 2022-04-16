BSF SI Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 90 Inspector, Sub Inspector & Junior Engineer Posts

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Notification released on bsf.gov.in for 90 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

BSF SI Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Inspector, Sub Inspector & Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through offline mode within 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date of submission of application: 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

1. Inspector (Architect) 01 2. Sub Inspector (Works) 57 3. Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical) 32

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Inspector (Architect) - Degree in Architecture from a recognized University; Registered with the council of Architecture.

Sub Inspector (Works) - Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical) - Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must not exceed the age of 30 years.

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Salary

Inspector (Architect) - Pay Matrix Level 7 (Rs. 44,900 - 1, 42, 400) as per 7th CPC.

Sub Inspector (Works), Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical) - Pay Matrix Level 6 (Rs. 35,400 - 1, 12, 400)

Download BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates are advised to login to rectt.bsf.gov.in and submit applications online within 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.