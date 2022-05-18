CRPF Recruitment 2022 for Deputy Commandant (Engineer) Posts, Salary upto 75K: Check Vacancies, How to apply & Details Here

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on crpf.gov.in. Check Interview Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, and other details here.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Commandant (Engineer). Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 19 May to 2 June 2022. The zone-wise interview details are given below. Candidates are advised to read the instructions for the above recruitment carefully and apply for the post before the deadline.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Dates:

DIGP, GC, CRPF, Jharoda Kalan, New Delhi - 19 to 20 May 2022

DIGP, GC, CRPF, Guwahati, Assam - 25 to 26 May 2022

DIGP, GC, CRPF, Hyderabad, Telangana - 1 to 2 June 2022

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Deputy Commandant (Engineer) - 11 Posts

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess M.E./M.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or institution with minimum 5 years experience in planning, construction and maintenance of buildings, preparation of BoQs, contract documents/NITs etc.

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Upper limit of the candidate must be 45 years.

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Salary - Rs. 75,000/-

Download CRPF Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on the scheduled dates at the concerned unit. The candidates are required to bring the documents in original & photocopies of all relevant documents (Degree, Age Proof & Experience, Certificate etc.) application in plain paper superscribing the name of the post applied for and three passport size recent photographs. The interview will be followed by a medical exam. No TA/DA will be provided for joining the post on contractual appointment. Candidates are advised to click on the above link and check more details.