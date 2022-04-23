PSPCL Recruitment 2022: 1690 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Lineman (ALM) Posts @pspcl.in

Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) is hiring for 1690 Assistant Lineman (ALM) Posts. Candidates can check PSPCL ALM Details here.

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), recently, issued a short notice regarding the employment of Assistant Lineman Posts at its website (pspcl.in). This is a good opportunity for the candidates as a total of 1690 vacancies are announced by the Power Corporation. However, this number of posts is tentative in nature, and PSPCL may increase or decrease the vacancies.

The detailed advertisement along with categiry-wise breakup, eligibility criteria, pay scale, selection criteria and other terms and conditions will be available after 30 April 2022 on the official website.

As per the previous recruitment, candidates who hold an ITI certificate and are between the age of 18 years and 37 years shall be eligible to apply.

Online applications will be invited for PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2022 on its website. The dates for registration shall be notified in the detailed notification.

Important Dates

PSPCL ALM Events Important Dates Starting Date of PSPCL ALM Online Registration to be notified Last Date of PSPCL ALM Online Registration to be notified

PSPCL ALM 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1690

PSPCL ALM 2022 Salary (Tentative)

6400-20200 + 3400 Grade Pay

PSPCL ALM 2022 Eligibility Criteria (Tentative)

Educational Qualification:

ITI or Apprenticeship in the trade of Wireman/Electrician Trade

Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

How to Apply for PSPCL ALM Recruiment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online on the official website of PSPCL by following steps:

Go to the official website of PSPCL and visit the ‘Careers Section’ Click on the online application link Provide your details and upload the documents Click on ‘Submit’ Button Take a print out of the application form

PSPCL ALM Short Notification Download