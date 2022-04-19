JKPSC CCE Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out) @jkpsc.nic.in: Exam in June for 240 Vacancies

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is hiring 240 Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police Service, and J&K Accounts Service at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can check exam date, vacancy details, application form date and other details.

JKPSC CCE Notification 2022 (Out): Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has published a notice for recruitment of various posts through the Combined Competitive Prelims Exam on its website (jkpsc.nic.in). Those who are interested to appear in JKSPC CCE Exam are required to register for the exam. The registration link will be available on 25 April 2022.

JKPSC CCE Prelims will be conducted for all applicants on 26 June 2022. Those candidates who clear the prelims exam will be called for the main exam which will be conducted on 28 October 2022.

A total of 240 candidates will be recruited by clearing JKPSC Civil Service Exam. Out of total vacancies, 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 vacancies forJ&K Police Service and 70 vacancies for J&K Accounts Service.

Applicants can check important dates, qualification, exam details and other important details below:

Important Dates

JKPSC CCE Exam Events Important Dates Starting Date of JKPSC CCE Online Registration 25 April 2022 Last Date of JKPSC CCE Online Registration 15 April 2022 JKPSC CCE Prelims Mains Date 26 June 2022 (Sunday) JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Date 28 October 2022

JKPSC CCE 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service: 100 Posts

J&K Police Service: 50 Posts

J&K Accounts Service: 70 Posts

JKPSC CCE 2022 Salary

Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800 (now revised to Level 8 (Rs. 47600- Rs. 151100)

Eligibility Criteria for JKPSC CCE 2022

Educational and Other Qualifications:

The candidate should be a graduate and must be a domicile of UT of J&K

JKPSC CCE 2022 Age Limit:

OM - 32 years

Reserve Categories - 34 years

PWD - 35 years

Physical Qualifications:

For Male:

Height - 165 cm

Chest girth - 84cm/5 cm

For Female:

Height - 150 cm

Chest girth - 79 cm/5 cm

Selection Process for JKPSC CCE 2022

The selection will be done in three phases:

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam JKPSC CCE Mains Exam JKPSC CCE Interview Round

How to Apply for JKPSC CCE Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online on the official website from 25 April to 15 May 2022 by following steps:

Go to the official website of JKPSC Click on the link 'One Time Registration' or click on 'Login' menu if you already created your profile After login, fill all details such as personal information, contact information, educational information, service details etc. Upload photograph and signature After submitting the details in your OTR account, check eligibility conditions Click on the 'show examination' as shown against the respective post/exam Select the month of the advertisement Now, click on the 'Apply Button' and fill the remaining details Click on 'Submit' button Pay Online Fee and upload documents You can check the fee status by clicking on the 'Printing Application Button' Take a print out of the application

JKPSC CCE Recruitment Notification 2022