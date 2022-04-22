UPSC Recruitment 2022 for 70+ Vacancies, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission is hiring 71 Sub Divisional Engineer (SDE), Assistant Chemist, Assistant Geophysicist, Assistant Director, Senior Scientific. Check Details Here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a new notice for recruitment to the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (SDE), Assistant Chemist, Assistant Geophysicist, and Assistant Director, Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) and Senior Lecturer. Around 71 vacancies are available under this recruitment drive.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 12 May 2022

UPSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Chemist: 22 Posts

Assistant Geophysicist: 40 Posts

Assistant Director: 01 Post

Senior Scientific Officer: 01 Post

Senior Lecturer: 01 Post

Sub Divisional Engineer: 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Jobs 2022

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Chemist: Master’s Degree in any branch of Chemistry OR Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering or Technology from a recognized University/ Institution OR Degree or Diploma conferred by the Associate Institute of Chemist (India) in Chemistry.

Assistant Geophysicist: : Master’s Degree in Physics or Geophysics or Geology or Mathematics from a recognized University or Institute; or BE or AMIE in Electronics or Communication from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Director: Master’s Degree in Botany or Zoology or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Biotechnology or Molecular Biology or Forensic Science or Physical Anthropology or Genetics form a recognized University or Institute and (ii) Bachelor’s Degree with Botany or Zoology as one of the subject from a recognized University or Institute. Five years experience of Analytical/Research work in Forensic Science.

Senior Scientific Officer: Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Toxicology or Biochemistry or Forensic Science from a recognized University or Institute and Bachelor’s Degree with Chemistry as one of the subject from a recognized University or Institute. Three years Analytical/Research work in Forensic Science.

Senior Lecturer: A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. (ii) M.D. (Forensic Medicine) from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent. (B) EXPERIENCE: Three years’ teaching experience in the concerned Specialty after acquiring postgraduate qualification as Lecturer/ Registrar/ Senior Resident/ Demonstrator/ Tutor in a Recognized Medical College/ Teaching Institution.

Sub Divisional Engineer: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. Note: The candidates who were enrolled for Associate Member of Institution of Engineers in Civil Engineering (AMIE) up to 31.05.2013 are only eligible for consideration to the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Public Health) meant for Direct Recruitment and the candidates who have enrolled on or after 01.06.2013 for AMIE are not eligible for appointment to the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Public Health).

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022 ?