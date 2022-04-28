South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1033 Vacancies @apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: South East Central Railway (SECR) is has issued a notice regarding the post of Apprentice at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. Eligible and interested can apply online on or before 24 May 2022.
SECR Apprentice Notification Download
South East Central Railway Online Application Link
Important Dates
Last Date of Online Application - 24 May 2022
South East Central Railway Vacancy Details
ITI Apprentice - 1033
- DRM Office, Raipur Division - 696
- Wagon Rapaie Shop, Raipur - 337
Eligibility Criteria for South East Central Railway Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification
ITI in the Related Field
How to Apply for South Central SECR Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 24 May 2022.