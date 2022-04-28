Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1033 Vacancies @apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

South East Central Railway (SECR) is has issued a notice regarding the post of Apprentice at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. Eligible and interested can apply online on or before 24 May 2022.

Created On: Apr 28, 2022 19:59 IST
Modified On: Apr 28, 2022 19:59 IST
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: South East Central Railway (SECR) is has issued a notice regarding the post of Apprentice at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. Eligible and interested can apply online on or before 24 May 2022.

SECR Apprentice Notification Download

South East Central Railway Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 24 May 2022

South East Central Railway Vacancy Details

ITI Apprentice - 1033

  • DRM Office, Raipur Division -  696
  • Wagon Rapaie Shop, Raipur - 337

Eligibility Criteria for South East Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification

ITI in the Related Field

How to Apply for South Central SECR Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 24 May 2022.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.