South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1033 Vacancies @apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: South East Central Railway (SECR) is has issued a notice regarding the post of Apprentice at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. Eligible and interested can apply online on or before 24 May 2022.

SECR Apprentice Notification Download

South East Central Railway Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 24 May 2022

South East Central Railway Vacancy Details

ITI Apprentice - 1033

DRM Office, Raipur Division - 696

Wagon Rapaie Shop, Raipur - 337

Eligibility Criteria for South East Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification

ITI in the Related Field

How to Apply for South Central SECR Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 24 May 2022.