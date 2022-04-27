TSPSC Group I Notification 2022 (OUT) on tspsc.gov.in, Apply Online from 2 May onwards

TSPSC Group I Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on tspsc.gov.in for 503 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

TSPSC Group I Recruitment 2022 Notification: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Administrative Officer, Asst Audit Officer, District Registrar & Others under Group 1 Category on direct recruitment basis. A total of 503 vacancies have been announced for Group-I

Services in the State of Telangana. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit applications from 2 May 2022 onwards. The Last date for submission of ONLINE applications is 31 May 2022. However, The payment of the Fee will be accepted up to 11:59 P.M.

The Preliminary Test (Objective type) is likely to be held in the month of July/August 2022 and Hall Tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

NOTIFICATION NO. 04/2022, DATED:26/04/2022

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 31 May 2022

Prelims Exam - July/August 2022

Mains Exam - November/December 2022

Admit Card - to be uploaded within 7 days

TSPSC Group I Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sl No Post Name Total 1 Deputy Collector 42 2 Deputy Superintendent of Police 91 3 Commercial Tax Office 48 4 Regional Transport Office 04 5 District Panchayat Officer 05 6 District Registrar 05 7 Deputy Superintendent of Jail 02 8 Assistant Commissioner of Labour 08 9 Assistant Excise Superintendent 26 10 Municipal Commissioner

Gr.II 41 11 Assistant Director 03 12 District Backward Classes Welfare Officer 05 13 District Tribal Welfare Officer 02 14 District Employment Office 02 15 Administrative Officer 20 16 Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant

Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecture 38 17 Assistant Audit Office 40 18 Mandal Parishad Development Officer 121

TSPSC Group I Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have a Degree in the relevant subject. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlink for more details.

TSPSC Group I Age Limit

Deputy Collector [Civil Services, (Executive Branch)], Commercial Tax Officer (Commercial Tax Services),District Panchayat Officer (Panchayat Services), District Registrar (Registration Services), Deputy Superintendent of Jails

(Men) (Jails Service), Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Labour Service), Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II (Municipal Administrative Service) - 18 to 44 years

(Men) (Jails Service), Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Labour Service), Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II (Municipal Administrative Service) - 18 to 44 years Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service), Deputy Superintendent of Police Category. II (Police Service) - 21 to 31 years

Regional Transport Officer in (Transport Service) -21 to 44 years

Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service) - 18 to 31 years

TSPSC Group 1 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

Download TSPSC Group 1 Notification 2022

Apply Online - to active soon

TSPSC Group 1 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online from 2 to 31 May 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.