TSPSC Group I Notification 2022 (OUT) on tspsc.gov.in, Apply Online from 2 May onwards

TSPSC Group I Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on tspsc.gov.in for 503 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 27, 2022 11:04 IST
TSPSC Group I Recruitment 2022 Notification: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Administrative Officer, Asst Audit Officer, District Registrar & Others under Group 1 Category on direct recruitment basis. A total of 503 vacancies have been announced for Group-I
Services in the State of Telangana. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit applications from 2 May 2022 onwards. The Last date for submission of ONLINE applications is 31 May 2022. However, The payment of the Fee will be accepted up to 11:59 P.M. 

The Preliminary Test (Objective type) is likely to be held in the month of July/August 2022 and Hall Tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

NOTIFICATION NO. 04/2022, DATED:26/04/2022

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 2 May 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 31 May 2022
  • Prelims Exam - July/August 2022
  • Mains Exam - November/December 2022
  • Admit Card - to be uploaded within 7 days

TSPSC Group I Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sl No Post Name Total
1 Deputy Collector 42
2 Deputy Superintendent of Police 91
3 Commercial Tax Office 48
4 Regional Transport Office 04
5 District Panchayat Officer 05
6 District Registrar 05
7 Deputy Superintendent of Jail 02
8 Assistant Commissioner of Labour 08
9 Assistant Excise Superintendent 26
10 Municipal Commissioner
Gr.II		 41
11 Assistant Director 03
12 District Backward Classes Welfare Officer 05
13 District Tribal Welfare Officer 02
14 District Employment Office 02
15 Administrative Officer 20
16 Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant
Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecture		 38
17 Assistant Audit Office 40
18 Mandal Parishad Development Officer 121

TSPSC Group I Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

The candidate must have a Degree in the relevant subject. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlink for more details. 

TSPSC Group I Age Limit

  • Deputy Collector [Civil Services, (Executive Branch)],  Commercial Tax Officer (Commercial Tax Services),District Panchayat Officer (Panchayat Services), District Registrar (Registration Services), Deputy Superintendent of Jails
    (Men) (Jails Service), Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Labour Service), Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II (Municipal Administrative Service) - 18 to 44 years
  • Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service), Deputy Superintendent of Police Category. II (Police Service) - 21 to 31 years
  • Regional Transport Officer in (Transport Service) -21 to 44 years
  • Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service) - 18 to 31 years

TSPSC Group 1 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

Download TSPSC Group 1 Notification 2022

Apply Online - to active soon

TSPSC Group 1 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online from 2 to 31 May 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. 

  • Before applying, the Applicant has to visit the website (www.tspsc.gov.in) and fill the OTR application if not registered earlier to obtain TSPSC ID.
  • The candidates are advised to upload all the required certificates. 
  • While filling the OTR, the applicant has to ensure that there are no mistakes in it.
  • The Commission will not be held responsible for the mistakes, if any, made by the applicants. If already registered in the OTR the applicant can directly access the application form. The applicant is instructed to fill his/her application form himself/herself with utmost care instead of delegating to others.  
  • In order to fill the application form, the Applicant has to visit the website (www.tspsc.gov.in) and Click on the online Application Link provided on the Website, then enter TSPSC ID and Date of Birth and login with OTP received to proceed further.
  • The applicant has to verify the details fetched from OTR database pertaining to Name, Date of Birth, requisite Educational Qualifications, Community, Gender, Disability, Ex-Servicemen & Sports etc., displayed on the screen.
  • The applicant should pay the prescribed fee as specified through any of the four modes of payment online i.e., Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card and T-Wallet, duly following the instructions appearing on the screen. 
  • After payment of fee, the PDF application will be generated which contains the particulars furnished by the applicant. The applicant must download a copy of his/her submitted form (PDF). The Reference ID Number in the PDF application form has to be quoted for future reference/correspondence

FAQ

What is the last date for submitting online applications for TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022?

31 May 2022.

What is the starting date of the online application for TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022?

2 May 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for TSPSC Group 1 2022?

503.
Next
