UP TGT Final Result 2026 OUT at upessc.up.gov.in: Check Subject-Wise Merit List PDF Here

UP TGT Final Result 2026 OUT: UPESSC has officially released the UP TGT Final Result 2026 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The final result is out for 14 subjects, including Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Home Science, Social Science, Urdu, Music Instrumental, Music Vocal, Biology, Maths, Art, Agriculture, Physical Education, and Commerce. This result is for the written exam held on 3 and 4 June 2026 under Advertisement No. 01/2022. The commission has published a subject-wise merit list in PDF for a total of 3,539 TGT posts. Candidates can now check their roll number in the merit list to know their qualifying status.

UP TGT Final Result 2026 Merit List PDF

UPSSSC has officially released the UP TGT Result 2026 on the official website upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can now check their subject-wise merit list from the direct link given below: