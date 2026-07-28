UP TGT Final Result 2026 OUT at upessc.up.gov.in: Check Subject-Wise Merit List PDF Here
UPESSC has officially released the UP TGT Final Result 2026 at the official website of upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the UP TGT exam 2026 can now check their roll number in the merit list PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- UPESSC officially released the UP TGT Final Result 2026 on July 28, 2026.
- Results for 14 subjects and 3,539 TGT posts are available on upessc.up.gov.in.
- English subject result is delayed due to a High Court case; hearing was July 15.
UP TGT Final Result 2026 OUT: UPESSC has officially released the UP TGT Final Result 2026 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The final result is out for 14 subjects, including Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Home Science, Social Science, Urdu, Music Instrumental, Music Vocal, Biology, Maths, Art, Agriculture, Physical Education, and Commerce. This result is for the written exam held on 3 and 4 June 2026 under Advertisement No. 01/2022. The commission has published a subject-wise merit list in PDF for a total of 3,539 TGT posts. Candidates can now check their roll number in the merit list to know their qualifying status.
UP TGT Final Result 2026 Merit List PDF
UPSSSC has officially released the UP TGT Result 2026 on the official website upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can now check their subject-wise merit list from the direct link given below:
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UP TGT Final Result 2026 Subject-wise
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Check Merit List PDF Here
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Science
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Hindi
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Sanskrit
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Home Science
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Social Science
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Urdu
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Commerce
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Music Instrumental
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Music Vocal
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Biology
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Maths
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Agriculture
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Art
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Physical Education
UP TGT Final Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about UP TGT Final Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Exam Name
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UP TGT (Trained Education Teacher) Recruitment Exam 2026
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Advertisement No.
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01/2022
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Total Vacancies
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3,539
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Exam Date
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3 & 4 June, 2026
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Answer Key Release
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6 June 2026
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Final Result Declared on
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28 July 2026
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Official website
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upessc.up.gov.in
Steps to Download UP TGT Final Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UP TGT Final Result 2026:
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Visit the official website of UPESSC, upessc.up.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the "Results" section.
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Click on the link for "UP TGT Written Exam Result 2026."
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A subject-wise merit list PDF will open on the screen.
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Press Ctrl + F and type your roll number to search.
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Check if your roll number appears in the list.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Why the English Result is Still Delayed?
The UP TGT Final Result 2026 is out for 14 subjects, but the English subject result is still on hold. This is because the matter has gone to the Allahabad High Court. Some candidates have filed a case saying that UPESSC declared the English result without releasing the final answer key for this subject. The court has asked the commission to give its response on this issue. The next hearing on this case is fixed for 15 July. Until the court gives its order, the English result may stay delayed. Candidates should keep checking the official website, upessc.up.gov.in, for the latest update.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com