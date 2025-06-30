Upcoming Government Exams: Good news for candidates preparing for government jobs. Several exam conducting bodies like UPSC, SSC, DSSSB, and IBPS are set to held teaching, police, stenographer, and other recruitment exams in July 2025. Aspirants gearing up to appear for the exam should start revising the syllabus and review the exam pattern and marking scheme to maximise their scores. To give you an edge over other candidates, we’ve compiled a list of all the major upcoming exams in July 2025 to help you plan your preparation effectively and make the most of the remaining days.
Government Exams in July 2025
Knowing exam dates is important for aspirants to plan their preparation and complete the syllabus on time. It helps them allocate equal time to all subject and focus more on their weak areas. To aid you in your preparation, we have mentioned the upcoming government exams in July 2025 below.
List of Upcoming Government Exams
As per the government exam calendar, the month of July 2025 will begin with the APSC JAA exam and conclude with the banking exam. Check the complete list of government exams scheduled to be held in July 2025
|
S.No
|
Exam Name
|
Exam Dates
|
1
|
MP Excise Constable
|
5 July 2025
|
2
|
APSC JAA
|
6 July 2025
|
3
|
Punjab and Haryana High Court Stenographer
|
6 July 2025
|
4
|
DSSSB PGT
|
7 to 25 July 2025
|
5
|
DFCCIL MTS
|
10 and 11 July
|
6
|
BSSC Field Assistant
|
11 July 2025
|
7
|
SCL Assistant
|
13 July 2025
|
8
|
Orissa High Court ASO
|
13 July 2025
|
9
|
JPSC Assistant Conservator
|
13 July 2025
|
10
|
UPSSSC AGTA Mains Exam
|
13 July 2025
|
11
|
APPSC Junior Lecturer
|
15 to 23 July 2025
|
12
|
APPSC Degree Lecturer
|
15 to 23 July 2025
|
13
|
NMMC Clerk
|
15 to 21 July 2025
|
14
|
HPPSC Civil Judge Mains
|
15 to 19 July 2025
|
15
|
Bihar Police Constable
|
16 July to 3 August 2025
|
16
|
Rajasthan Police Constable
|
19 to 20 July 2025
|
17
|
UPSC CMS
|
20 July 2025
|
18
|
HTET
|
26 and 27 July 2025
|
19
|
JKSSB JE
|
27 July & 10 August 2025
|
20
|
IBPS RRB PO
|
27 July to 3 August 2025
Upcoming Government Exams 2025 for 12th Pass
In July 2025, three major recruitment exams will be conducted for candidates possessing class 12th passing certificate. These include the Bihar Police Constable, BSSC Field Assistant, and Rajasthan Police Constable exams. You can check the exam dates for all three in the table below.
|
BSSC Field Assistant
|
11 July 2025
|
Bihar Police Constable
|
16 July to 3 August 2025
|
Rajasthan Police Constable
|
19 to 20 July 2025
Government Teacher Exam in July 2025
Teaching is a highly respected and secure career option in India, offering lucrative salary packages and work-life balance. Several exam conducting bodies like DSSSB, UPSC, and State PSC conduct multiple exams annually to fill various teaching posts. Refer to the table below to know the upcoming government teaching exams in July 2025.
|
DSSSB PGT
|
7 to 25 July 2025
|
APPSC Junior Lecturer
|
15 to 23 July 2025
|
APPSC Degree Lecturer
|
15 to 23 July 2025
|
TS TET
|
18 to 30 June 2025
|
HTET
|
26 and 27 July 2025
