Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Upcoming Government Exams in July 2025: Check Full List, Exam Dates and Schedule

Planning to appear for government exams in July 2025? Check the complete list of major upcoming exams like UPSC, SSC, DSSSB, and IBPS with their exam dates and strategise your preparation accordingly.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 1, 2025, 11:22 IST
List of Upcoming Government Exams in July 2025 with Dates and Details
List of Upcoming Government Exams in July 2025 with Dates and Details

Upcoming Government Exams: Good news for candidates preparing for government jobs. Several exam conducting bodies like UPSC, SSC, DSSSB, and IBPS are set to held teaching, police, stenographer, and other recruitment exams in July 2025. Aspirants gearing up to appear for the exam should start revising the syllabus and review the exam pattern and marking scheme to maximise their scores. To give you an edge over other candidates, we’ve compiled a list of all the major upcoming exams in July 2025 to help you plan your preparation effectively and make the most of the remaining days.

Government Exams in July 2025

Knowing exam dates is important for aspirants to plan their preparation and complete the syllabus on time. It helps them allocate equal time to all subject and focus more on their weak areas. To aid you in your preparation, we have mentioned the upcoming government exams in July 2025 below.

List of Upcoming Government Exams

As per the government exam calendar, the month of July 2025 will begin with the APSC JAA exam and conclude with the banking exam. Check the complete list of government exams scheduled to be held in July 2025

S.No

Exam Name

Exam Dates

1

MP Excise Constable

5 July 2025

2

APSC JAA

6 July 2025

3

Punjab and Haryana High Court Stenographer

6 July 2025

4

DSSSB PGT

7 to 25 July 2025

5

DFCCIL MTS

10 and 11 July

6

BSSC Field Assistant

11 July 2025

7

SCL Assistant

13 July 2025

8

Orissa High Court ASO

13 July 2025

9

JPSC Assistant Conservator

13 July 2025

10

UPSSSC AGTA Mains Exam

13 July 2025

11

APPSC Junior Lecturer

15 to 23 July 2025

12

APPSC Degree Lecturer

15 to 23 July 2025

13

NMMC Clerk

15 to 21 July 2025

14

HPPSC Civil Judge Mains

15 to 19 July 2025

15

Bihar Police Constable

16 July to 3 August 2025

16

Rajasthan Police Constable

19 to 20 July 2025

17

UPSC CMS

20 July 2025

18

HTET

26 and 27 July 2025

19

JKSSB JE

27 July & 10 August 2025

20

IBPS RRB PO

27 July to 3 August 2025

Upcoming Government Exams 2025 for 12th Pass

In July 2025, three major recruitment exams will be conducted for candidates possessing class 12th passing certificate. These include the Bihar Police Constable, BSSC Field Assistant, and Rajasthan Police Constable exams. You can check the exam dates for all three in the table below.

BSSC Field Assistant

11 July 2025

Bihar Police Constable

16 July to 3 August 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable

19 to 20 July 2025

Also, read:

Government Teacher Exam in July 2025

Teaching is a highly respected and secure career option in India, offering lucrative salary packages and work-life balance. Several exam conducting bodies like DSSSB, UPSC, and State PSC conduct multiple exams annually to fill various teaching posts. Refer to the table below to know the upcoming government teaching exams in July 2025.

DSSSB PGT

7 to 25 July 2025

APPSC Junior Lecturer

15 to 23 July 2025

APPSC Degree Lecturer

15 to 23 July 2025

TS TET

18 to 30 June 2025

HTET

26 and 27 July 2025

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News