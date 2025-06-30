Upcoming Government Exams: Good news for candidates preparing for government jobs. Several exam conducting bodies like UPSC, SSC, DSSSB, and IBPS are set to held teaching, police, stenographer, and other recruitment exams in July 2025. Aspirants gearing up to appear for the exam should start revising the syllabus and review the exam pattern and marking scheme to maximise their scores. To give you an edge over other candidates, we’ve compiled a list of all the major upcoming exams in July 2025 to help you plan your preparation effectively and make the most of the remaining days.

Government Exams in July 2025

Knowing exam dates is important for aspirants to plan their preparation and complete the syllabus on time. It helps them allocate equal time to all subject and focus more on their weak areas. To aid you in your preparation, we have mentioned the upcoming government exams in July 2025 below.