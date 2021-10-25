UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 14 Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Posts @upenergy.in

How to apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upenergy.in on or before 9 October 2021. The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and read all instructions before filling the online application form.

What is the age limit required for UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 21 to 40 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021?

Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Computer Hindi Typing 30 WPM.

What is the last date for UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021?

The last date of online application submission for UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021 is 9 November 2021.