UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 14 Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Posts @upenergy.in

UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been released for recruitment to the post of Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari against advt no. 05/VSA/2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 9 November 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 18 October 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 9 November 2021
- Last date for depositing online application fee: 18 October to 11 November 2021
- Exam Expected Date: Second Week of December 2021
UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Review Officer - 14 Posts
UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Computer Hindi Typing 30 WPM.
UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upenergy.in on or before 9 October 2021. The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and read all instructions before filling the online application form. The candidates can refer to the hyperlinked notifications for details. The candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General / OBC / EWS : 1180/-
- SC / ST : 826/-
- PH (Divyang) : 12/-
- Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / E Challan