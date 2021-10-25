Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 14 Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Posts @upenergy.in

UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at upenergy.in for 14 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, eligibility criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 25, 2021 20:46 IST
UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021
UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been released for recruitment to the post of Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari against advt no.  05/VSA/2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 9 November 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 18 October 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 9 November 2021
  • Last date for depositing online application fee: 18 October to 11 November 2021
  • Exam Expected Date: Second Week of December 2021

UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Review Officer - 14 Posts

UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Computer Hindi Typing 30 WPM.

UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

 Download UPPCL Recruitment 2021  Notification PDF

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2021  
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upenergy.in on or before 9 October 2021. The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and read all instructions before filling the online application form. The candidates can refer to the hyperlinked notifications for details. The candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General / OBC / EWS : 1180/-
  • SC / ST : 826/-
  • PH (Divyang) : 12/-
  • Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / E Challan

FAQ

How to apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upenergy.in on or before 9 October 2021. The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and read all instructions before filling the online application form.

What is the age limit required for UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 21 to 40 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021?

Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Computer Hindi Typing 30 WPM.

What is the last date for UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021?

The last date of online application submission for UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021 is 9 November 2021.
Job Summary
NotificationUPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 14 Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Posts @upenergy.in
Notification DateOct 25, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionNov 9, 2021
CityLucknow
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
