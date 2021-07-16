UPPSC Agriculture Service Admit Card 2021 Out @ uppsc.up.nic.in: Download Prelims Call Letter Here

UPPSC Agriculture Service Admit Card 2021 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. Check Download Link

UPPSC Agriculture Service Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit Card of Combined State Agriculture Services (PRE.) Exam 2020. Candidates can download UPPSC Agriculture Service Admit Prelims Card from the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Agriculture Service Admit Card Link is given below. The Candidates can download UPPSC Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

UPPSC Agriculture Service Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 01 August 2021 at 3 centres Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

UPPSC Agriculture Service Prelims Exam Pattern

No of Questions - There will be 120 objective type Questions on Agriculture Subject (80 Qs) and General Studies (40 Qs) The total marks of the exam - 300 Time - 2 hours Negative Marking - Negative Marking shall be imposed for wrong answers given by the candidates. 1/3 (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Qualifying Marks - The minimum efficiency standard for S.C. & S.T. candidates is fixed 35% . Similarly, the minimum efficiency standard for the candidates of other categories is fixed 40%



Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.

Earlier, UPPSC Agriculture Services 2020 Prelims Exam was scheduled on 23 and 30 May whih was postponed due to the covid surge.

How to Download UPPSC Agriculture Service Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link ‘ CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2020, COMBINED STATE AGRICULTURE SERVICES (PRE.) EXAMINATION-2020’

Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

Download UPPSC Pre Admit Card 2021

UPPSC Agriculture Service Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill up 564 vacancies in the pay scale of Rs 44,900-1,42,400 for the post of Distt. Horticulture Officer, Principal and Senior Technical Assistant. Online Applications were invited from 29 December to 25 January 2021.