UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher DV Date 2018 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details Here

UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher DV Date 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the date of Document Verification for the post of LT Grade Assistant Teacher (Male and Female) on its official website. As per UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher Result Notice, UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher DV Round will be conducted on 13 July, 14 July, 15 July, 16 July and 17 July 2020 in two shifts i.e. from 11 AM to 1PM and 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

The application form and other for all the succuesful candidates will be available from today i.e. on 03 July 2020. The commission has released the list of the candidates who were absent during DV Round.

The candidates can check UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher DV Date 2018 through the table given below.

Date Morning Shift - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Evening Shift - 2:30 AM to 5:00 PM 13 July 2020 English Female Biology Female English Male Biology Male 14 July 2020 Maths Female Arts Female Maths Male Arts Male 15 July 2020 Computer Female Science Male Computer Male Physical Education Female Sanskrit Female Sanskrit Male Physical Education Male 16 July 2020 Home Science Female Urdu Female Music Female Urdu Male Music Male Agriculture Male Commerce Male

The candidates are also required to bring required documents at Gomati Bhavan Guest House, Gate No. 2, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had released notification for UP LT Grade Teacher in 2018 to fill up 10768 vacant posts.