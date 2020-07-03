Study at Home
UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher DV Date 2018 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the date of Document Verification for the post of LT Grade Assistant Teacher (Male and Female) on its official website. Check Details Here

Jul 3, 2020 13:41 IST
UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher DV Date 2018

UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher DV Date 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the date of Document Verification for the post of LT Grade Assistant Teacher (Male and Female) on its official website. As per UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher Result Notice, UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher DV Round will be conducted on 13 July, 14 July, 15 July, 16 July and 17 July 2020 in two shifts i.e. from 11 AM to 1PM and 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

The application form and other for all the succuesful candidates will be available from today i.e. on 03 July 2020. The commission has released the list of the candidates who were absent during DV Round.

The candidates can check UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher DV Date 2018 through the table given below.

Date

Morning Shift - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Evening Shift - 2:30 AM to 5:00 PM

13 July 2020

English Female

Biology Female

English Male

Biology Male

14 July 2020

Maths Female

Arts Female

Maths Male

Arts Male

15 July 2020

Computer Female

Science Male

Computer Male

Physical Education Female

Sanskrit Female

Sanskrit Male

Physical Education Male

16 July 2020

Home Science Female

Urdu Female

Music Female

Urdu Male

Music Male

Agriculture Male

Commerce Male

The candidates are also required to bring required documents at Gomati Bhavan Guest House, Gate No. 2, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had released notification for UP LT Grade Teacher in 2018 to fill up 10768 vacant posts. 

