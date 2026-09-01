UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher Mains Result 2026 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher Mains Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Mains paper across various subjects can now access the qualified candidates' merit list PDF at uppsc.up.nic.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7466 Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate) posts in government secondary schools throughout Uttar Pradesh.

UPPSC LT Grade Mains Result 2026 Official PDF

Those candidates who appeared for the UPPSC LT Grade Mains exam can check their result PDF from the official PDF given below:-

UPPSC LT Grade Mains Result 2026 Commerce Download the PDF Here Agriculture and Horticulture Download the PDF Here

Steps to Check the UPPSC LT Grade Mains Result 2026 PDF

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the subject-wise merit list PDF:-