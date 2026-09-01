UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher Mains Result 2026 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here
Check the UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher Mains Result 2026. Download the subject-wise merit list PDF, and check the selection status at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Key Points
- UPPSC announced LT Grade Assistant Teacher Mains Result 2026 on its official website.
- Qualified candidates can access the merit list PDF at uppsc.up.nic.in.
- 7466 Assistant Teacher posts to be filled; Document Verification is the next stage.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher Mains Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Mains paper across various subjects can now access the qualified candidates' merit list PDF at uppsc.up.nic.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7466 Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate) posts in government secondary schools throughout Uttar Pradesh.
UPPSC LT Grade Mains Result 2026 Official PDF
Those candidates who appeared for the UPPSC LT Grade Mains exam can check their result PDF from the official PDF given below:-
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UPPSC LT Grade Mains Result 2026 Commerce
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Agriculture and Horticulture
Steps to Check the UPPSC LT Grade Mains Result 2026 PDF
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the subject-wise merit list PDF:-
- Go to the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
- Look for the section of What’s New or Results section on the homepage.
- Click on the link titled List of candidates qualified in Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate) Mains Exam 2026.
- Select the respective subject and click to open the result PDF.
- Use Ctrl +F Command to search for the roll number or your name.
- Download and save the PDF for the document verification stage.
What is the Next Stage of the Selection Process for UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher 2026?
Those candidates whose roll numbers have been shortlisted in the UPPSC LT Grade Mains Result 2026 will have to appear for the Document verification process as the next stage of the selection process. UPPSC will issue a schedule giving details on the dates, venue, and required original documents. Qualified candidates are advised to keep their educational certificate, B.Ed degree, category certificate, domicile proof, Photo ID and original application printout ready for verification before the final recommendation list is finalised.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.