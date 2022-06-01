UPPSC Pre Admit Card 2022 (Out) @uppsc.up.nic.in: Download UPPCS Hall Ticket From Here

UPPSC Pre Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download UPPSC Admit Card From Here.

UPPSC Pre Admit Card 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the admit card for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2022 which will be conducted on 12 June 2022 (Sunday) from 09: 30 AM from 11:30 AM and from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM in 28 centres. The candidates can download UPPSC Admit Card using their details by visiting on UPPSC Pre Admit Card Link provided on this page.

The candidates should note that they are required to carry 2 photographs and 1 original ID Proof along with its photocopy. They should also report 30 minutes before the exam.

The centre of the exam are Agra, Gazipur, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Manipur, Muzzafarpur, Saharanpur, Shajhapur, Prayagraj, Ajamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Muradabad, Raibareilly, Varanasi, Sitapur, Mizapur, Mathura, Deoria, and Mau.

UPPSC Pre Admit Card Notice

UPPSC Pre Exam 2022

There will be two compulsory papers of 200 marks each and of two hours durations.

Both the papers shall be objective Type & multiple choice in which there shall be 150-100 questions Respectively.

The timing of Paper 1 will be from 9.30 to 11.30 A.M. and Paper 2from 2.30 to 4.30 P.M.

0.33 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer

UPPSC Pre Exam Qualifying Marks

Paper-II of the Preliminary Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.

The merit of the Candidates will be made on the basis of marks obtained in Paper-I of the Preliminary Examination.

How to Download UPPSC Pre Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1:Go to the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2:Click on the link ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-2/E-1/2022 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (P) EXAM-2022’

Step 3:Enter your details

Step 4:Download UPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022

The commission has invited the online applications for 250 vacancies from 16 March to 12 April 2022 for the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District

Commandant Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and others.