UPPSC Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 1156 Medical Professor & Assistant Professor Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Eligibility Here
UPPSC Recruitment 2026: The UPPSC has released the notification for the Medical Professor & Assistant Professor recruitment for different specialities on its website uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates can check the eligibility criteria from the official notification and apply between 18 August and 01 September 2026. Check this article to know the detailed eligibility criteria, application process, selection process, and other details.
Key Points
- UPPSC announces 1156 Professor & Asst. Professor vacancies for Medical Dept.
- Online applications for UPPSC posts are from 18 August to 01 September 2026.
- Submit hard copies of documents by 15 September 2026 for UPPSC recruitment.
UPPSC Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for the Professor and Assistant Professor recruitment in the Medical Education Department (Allopathy). The eligible candidates can apply between 18 August to 01 September 2026 and the last date for fee payment and application modification is 08 September. After submitting the application online, the candidates are required to send self attested photocopies of their all academic/required documents regarding their claims alongwith printout of online form till 15 September (05:00 pm). A total of 1156 vacancies have been announced for the Professor and Assistant Professors posts. Out of which, 1112 posts are for Assistant Professor and 44 posts for Professor.
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The UPPSC will recruit Professor and Assistant Professors under the Medical Education Department of the state. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UPPSC. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
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Post Name
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Professor & Assistant Professor
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Department
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Medical Education Department (Allopathy)
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Advertisement No.
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D-1/E-1/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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1156
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Registration Dates
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18 August to 01 September 2026
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Fee Payment & Application Modification Last Date
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08 September 2026
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Offline Application Submission along with Self Attested Documents
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15 September 2026
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Official Website
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uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Candidates should download the official notification and read it thoroughly before proceeding to apply. The notification contains all the necessary information such as the eligibility criteria for each post along with the application process and other details.
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UPPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Once you have gone through the eligibility criteria carefully, you can proceed to apply for the Professor & Assistant Professor recruitment by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The direct link to fill the application form has been provided here.
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UPPSC Professor & Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Application Process
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Once the candidates have submitted the online applications along with the application fee, they need to self attested photocopies of their all academic/required documents regarding their claims alongwith printout of online form till 15 September (05:00 pm). The hard copy of online application alongwith documents shall be sent through registered/speed post or by hand in the office of the commission.
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The candidates are advised to login to the ‘Candidate Dashboard (O.T.R. Based)’ on the commission’s website, download and take printout of the auto filled address-slip and paste it on the envelope containing application and documents.
NOTE: In case of applying for more than one post candidates must send their application form and documents etc. for each post in a separate envelope otherwise said application forms will be rejected.
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
The candidates will have to pay an application fee as per their category through online mode only. Check the category-wise application fee here.
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Category
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Application Fee
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Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC
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Rs.105/-
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SC/ ST
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Rs.65/-
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Disabled Category
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Rs.25/-
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Ex-Servicemen
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Rs.65/-
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Dependents of the Freedom Fighters/ Women/ Skilled Player
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As per their category
UPPSC Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who are planning to apply for the UPPSC Professor & Assistant Professor must check the eligibility criteria according to the post they are going to apply for.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.