UPPSC Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 1156 Medical Professor & Assistant Professor Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Eligibility Here

Key Points UPPSC announces 1156 Professor & Asst. Professor vacancies for Medical Dept.

Online applications for UPPSC posts are from 18 August to 01 September 2026.

Submit hard copies of documents by 15 September 2026 for UPPSC recruitment.

UPPSC Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for the Professor and Assistant Professor recruitment in the Medical Education Department (Allopathy). The eligible candidates can apply between 18 August to 01 September 2026 and the last date for fee payment and application modification is 08 September. After submitting the application online, the candidates are required to send self attested photocopies of their all academic/required documents regarding their claims alongwith printout of online form till 15 September (05:00 pm). A total of 1156 vacancies have been announced for the Professor and Assistant Professors posts. Out of which, 1112 posts are for Assistant Professor and 44 posts for Professor. UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The UPPSC will recruit Professor and Assistant Professors under the Medical Education Department of the state. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UPPSC. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Post Name Professor & Assistant Professor Department Medical Education Department (Allopathy) Advertisement No. D-1/E-1/2026 No. of Vacancies 1156 Registration Dates 18 August to 01 September 2026 Fee Payment & Application Modification Last Date 08 September 2026 Offline Application Submission along with Self Attested Documents 15 September 2026 Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

Candidates should download the official notification and read it thoroughly before proceeding to apply. The notification contains all the necessary information such as the eligibility criteria for each post along with the application process and other details. UPPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026 Download PDF UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Once you have gone through the eligibility criteria carefully, you can proceed to apply for the Professor & Assistant Professor recruitment by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The direct link to fill the application form has been provided here. UPPSC Professor & Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Application Process Once the candidates have submitted the online applications along with the application fee, they need to self attested photocopies of their all academic/required documents regarding their claims alongwith printout of online form till 15 September (05:00 pm). The hard copy of online application alongwith documents shall be sent through registered/speed post or by hand in the office of the commission.

The candidates are advised to login to the ‘Candidate Dashboard (O.T.R. Based)’ on the commission’s website, download and take printout of the auto filled address-slip and paste it on the envelope containing application and documents.