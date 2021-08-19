UPRVUNL CBT Result 2021 Released @uprvunl.org for AE, ARO, Accounts and other Posts

UPRVUNL CBT Result 2021 Released for AE, ARO, Accounts and other Posts. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

UPRVUNL CBT Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the result of various vacancies including - Assistant Engineer (Trainee), Assistant Review Officer, Accounts, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and Technician Posts. The candidates who appeared in the UPRVUNL Recruitment Exam 2021 can download the result through the official website of UPRVUNL.i.e.uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL CBT 2021 was conducted on 4 April 2021. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the written test will be called for an interview. The candidates can download UPRVUNL CBT Result 2021 by clicking on the below link.

How to Download UPRVUNL CBT Result 2021?

Visit the official website of i.e.uprvunl.org. Click on the notification that reads ‘Regarding CBT result for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E & M (Computer Science), (Post code 04), Account Officer (Trainee), (Post code-06), Pharmacist, (Post code-09) &Technician Grade-II (Instrument), (Post code-12) against Advt. No. U-37/UPRVUSA/2019’ under result section. A PDF will be opened. Download UPRVUNL CBT Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

UPRVUNL CBT Result 2021