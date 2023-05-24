UPSC Toppers 2023: Garima Lohia, Ishita Kishore, Prasanjeet Kaur, Swati Sharma, Success Story, Biography, Category

UPSC Toppers 2023: Check the UPSC CSE Result 2023 to get to know the top applicants, such as Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra’s journey and Mantra to get into the top examination. Stay updated with the information about the successful UPSC Civil Services Examination candidates.

UPSC Toppers 2023: On May 23, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) results. UPSC IAS 2023 results are declared in PDF format. According to the UPSC IAS result in 2023, 933 candidates recommended by UPSC for IAS, IFS, IPS, Group A, and B services after exams were held in September 2022 and interviews were conducted between January and May 2023. Women dominated the top positions again this year, with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra.

UPSC IAS Topper 2023

Ishita Kishor

Ishita Kishore, who topped the Civil Services Examination 2022, has studied at Delhi University (DU). Ishita Kishor's optional subjects were Political Science and International Relations. She is a graduate of Economics (Hons) from Lady Shri Ram College of Commerce, DU. She had been a national level football player and played in the Subroto Cup in 2012. She left her job in Ernst and Young in 2019 to prepare for UPSC exams.

Garima Lohia

Garima Lohia, who scored second in the UPSC, has graduated from Delhi University's Kirori Mal College in 2020. Garima began studying for the UPSC examinations in 2020 during Covid-19. Her advice to UPSC candidates is to develop their own customised preparation plans and study in an atmosphere that is comfortable for them, whether at home or elsewhere.

Uma Harathi N

Uma Harathi N has done B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad and she secured third with Anthropology as her optional subject. Uma cleared this exam on her fifth attempt and told a news agency that, "It's okay to fail." I had so many failures. Simply be proud of yourself. She went on to say that it had been a lengthy and difficult process. But it was a fantastic journey. You need to learn from your mistakes and discover yourself.

Smriti Mishra

Smriti Mishra, who secured fourth, has done her BSc in Zoology from Miranda House College, University of Delhi.

Prasanjeet Kaur

Prasanjeet Kaur, who secured the eleventh rank, has done her Master's at the University of Jammu. She grabbed the rank with hard work, consistency, and patience. She cracked the examination with the help of the internet and self-studies. Talking to the news agency she added with hard work and patience you can crack the exam.

Here is the list of top candidates with their ranks

UPSC Rank UPSC Toppers Roll Number 1 ISHITA KISHORE 5809986 2 GARIMA LOHIA 1506175 3 UMA HARATHI N 1019872 4 SMRITI MISHRA 858695 5 MAYUR HAZARIKA 906457 6 GAHANA NAVYA JAMES 2409491 7 WASEEM AHMAD BHAT 1802522 8 ANIRUDDH YADAV 853004 9 KANIKA GOYAL 3517201 10 RAHUL SRIVASTAVA 205139 11 PARSANJEET KOUR 3407299 12 ABHINAV SIWACH 6302509 13 VIDUSHI SINGH 2623117 14 KRITIKA GOYAL 6310372 15 SWATI SHARMA 6802148 16 SHISHIR KUMAR SINGH 6017293 17 AVINASH KUMAR 840388 18 SIDDHARTH SHUKLA 835555 19 LAGHIMA TIWARI 886301 20 ANOUSHKA SHARMA 7815000 21 SHIVAM YADAV 6911938 22 G V S PAVANDATTA 5005936 23 VAISHALI 878394 24 SANDEEP KUMAR 0860215 25 SANKHE KASHMIRA KISHOR 0504073

UPSC IAS Exam

For IAS, IFS, IPS, and other Group A and Group B services, the UPSC recommended 933 applicants, 613 of them were men and 320 of whom were women. There are 14 women and 11 males among the top 25 candidates.

In order to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and Group B services under the Government of India, the UPSC conducts a civil services examination annually in three stages—the preliminary, main, and interview.