UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2026: Check Section-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts
The UPSC CAPF AC Examination 2026 was conducted successfully on July 19, 2026, at various examination centres across the country. Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2 can check the detailed UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2026, including the section-wise review, overall difficulty level, and expected good attempts.
Key Points
- The UPSC CAPF AC written exam was conducted on July 19, 2026, across 41 cities.
- The exam comprised Paper 1 (objective) and Paper 2 (descriptive) on the same day.
- A total of 349 vacancies will be filled in various paramilitary forces through this recruitment.
UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the CAPF written exam today, 19 July 2026 across 41 test cities spread across 23 states and union territories. The examination for Paper 1 which is General Ability and Intelligence was conducted successfully from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. For Paper 2, which is General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension, the exam was held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The UPSC CAPF AC exam is conducted in offline mode, while Paper 1 is of objective type and Paper 2 is of a descriptive nature. Through this recruitment, a total of 349 vacancies would be filled in the different paramilitary forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB. The exam consists of 4 stages: a written exam, a physical test, a medical test, and at last a personal interview conducted by the commission.
In this article we have provided you with the detailed exam analysis for the exam conducted on July 19, 2026, including the section-wise review, overall difficulty level, and expected good attempts based on initial candidates feedback.
UPSC CAPF AC Exam Pattern 2026
The UPSC CAPF AC Written exam consists of 2 papers, which are as follows—
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Paper 1 consists of objective (MCQs) type questions. It has a total of 125 multiple choice questions consisting of 250 marks with a negative marking of 0.66 marks. Questions are asked from GK subjects such as polity, economics, science, history, geography, and current affairs.
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Paper 2 is of the descriptive type. Questions are asked from General Studies, essay, and Comprehension. The total marks for this test is of 200 marks.
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Subjects
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Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Ability & Intelligence
|
125
|
250
|
2 Hours
|
General Studies, Essay & Comprehension
|
6 Descriptive type
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200
|
3 Hours
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Total
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450
UPSC CAPF AC Paper Analysis 2026 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
The UPSC CAPF AC exam for Paper 1 was conducted successfully for General Ability & Intelligence Paper . Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Exam can check the difficulty level of the exam in the table below.
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Subject
|
Difficulty Level
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Number of Questions
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Good Attempts
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Reasoning and Maths
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Moderate
|
12-15
|
To be Updated
|
Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology)
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Easy to Moderate
|
28-30
|
To be Updated
|
Current Affairs
|
Moderate
|
12-15
|
To be Updated
|
Indian Polity
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
10-12
|
To be Updated
|
History (Ancient, Medieval and Modern)
|
Moderate
|
14-16
|
To be Updated
|
Economics
|
Easy to Moderate
|
6-8
|
To be Updated
|
Geography (India & World)
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Moderate to Difficult
|
10-12
|
To be Updated
|
Computer
|
Moderate
|
4-6
|
To be Updated
|
Environment
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
4-6
|
To be Updated
|
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
125
UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2026 Difficulty Level Paper 2
The UPSC CAPF AC exam for Paper 2 was held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The paper was of descriptive nature and questions were asked from General Studies, Essay & Comprehension. According to the initial feedback received from candidates, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate to difficult, with some sections requiring strong analytical and writing skills. Those who appeared for the can check the difficulty level in the table below.
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Topics
|
Difficulty Level
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Essay Writing
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Moderate
|
Arguments/Debate
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Moderate to Difficult
|
Précis Writing
|
Moderate
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Reports
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Difficult
|
Grammar & Vocabulary
|
Moderate
|
Overall
|
Moderate to Difficult
UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2026: What Next After Written Examination ?
After the UPSC CAPF AC Written exam 2026 the commission will shortlist candidates on the basis of their performance in Stage 1. Those who qualify in the written examination will be called for the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Interview or Personality Test.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the UPSC website for updates related to the further stage of the recruitment process.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.