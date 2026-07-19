UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2026: Check Section-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Key Points The UPSC CAPF AC written exam was conducted on July 19, 2026, across 41 cities.

The exam comprised Paper 1 (objective) and Paper 2 (descriptive) on the same day.

A total of 349 vacancies will be filled in various paramilitary forces through this recruitment.

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the CAPF written exam today, 19 July 2026 across 41 test cities spread across 23 states and union territories. The examination for Paper 1 which is General Ability and Intelligence was conducted successfully from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. For Paper 2, which is General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension, the exam was held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The UPSC CAPF AC exam is conducted in offline mode, while Paper 1 is of objective type and Paper 2 is of a descriptive nature. Through this recruitment, a total of 349 vacancies would be filled in the different paramilitary forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB. The exam consists of 4 stages: a written exam, a physical test, a medical test, and at last a personal interview conducted by the commission.

In this article we have provided you with the detailed exam analysis for the exam conducted on July 19, 2026, including the section-wise review, overall difficulty level, and expected good attempts based on initial candidates feedback. UPSC CAPF AC Exam Pattern 2026 The UPSC CAPF AC Written exam consists of 2 papers, which are as follows—

Paper 1 consists of objective (MCQs) type questions. It has a total of 125 multiple choice questions consisting of 250 marks with a negative marking of 0.66 marks. Questions are asked from GK subjects such as polity, economics, science, history, geography, and current affairs.

Paper 2 is of the descriptive type. Questions are asked from General Studies, essay, and Comprehension. The total marks for this test is of 200 marks. Subjects Number of Questions Total Marks Duration General Ability & Intelligence 125 250 2 Hours General Studies, Essay & Comprehension 6 Descriptive type 200 3 Hours Total 450

UPSC CAPF AC Paper Analysis 2026 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts The UPSC CAPF AC exam for Paper 1 was conducted successfully for General Ability & Intelligence Paper . Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Exam can check the difficulty level of the exam in the table below. Subject Difficulty Level Number of Questions Good Attempts Reasoning and Maths Moderate 12-15 To be Updated Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) Easy to Moderate 28-30 To be Updated Current Affairs Moderate 12-15 To be Updated Indian Polity Moderate to Difficult 10-12 To be Updated History (Ancient, Medieval and Modern) Moderate 14-16 To be Updated Economics Easy to Moderate 6-8 To be Updated Geography (India & World) Moderate to Difficult 10-12 To be Updated Computer Moderate 4-6 To be Updated Environment Moderate to Difficult 4-6 To be Updated Moderate to Difficult 125

UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2026 Difficulty Level Paper 2 The UPSC CAPF AC exam for Paper 2 was held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The paper was of descriptive nature and questions were asked from General Studies, Essay & Comprehension. According to the initial feedback received from candidates, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate to difficult, with some sections requiring strong analytical and writing skills. Those who appeared for the can check the difficulty level in the table below. Topics Difficulty Level Essay Writing Moderate Arguments/Debate Moderate to Difficult Précis Writing Moderate Reports Moderate to Difficult Reading Comprehension Difficult Grammar & Vocabulary Moderate Overall Moderate to Difficult UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2026: What Next After Written Examination ?