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UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2026: Check Section-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 17:10 IST

The UPSC CAPF AC Examination 2026 was conducted successfully on July 19, 2026, at various examination centres across the country. Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2 can check the detailed UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2026, including the section-wise review, overall difficulty level, and expected good attempts.

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2026: Check Section-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts
UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2026: Check Section-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Key Points

  • The UPSC CAPF AC written exam was conducted on July 19, 2026, across 41 cities.
  • The exam comprised Paper 1 (objective) and Paper 2 (descriptive) on the same day.
  • A total of 349 vacancies will be filled in various paramilitary forces through this recruitment.

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the CAPF written exam today, 19 July 2026 across 41 test cities spread across 23 states and union territories. The examination for Paper 1 which is General Ability and Intelligence was conducted successfully from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon.  For Paper 2, which is General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension, the exam was held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The UPSC CAPF AC exam is conducted in offline mode, while Paper 1 is of objective type and Paper 2 is of a descriptive nature. Through this recruitment, a total of 349 vacancies would be filled in the different paramilitary forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB. The exam consists of 4 stages: a written exam, a physical test, a medical test, and at last a personal interview conducted by the commission.

In this article we have provided you with the detailed exam analysis for the exam conducted on July 19, 2026, including the section-wise review, overall difficulty level, and expected good attempts based on initial candidates feedback. 

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Pattern 2026 

The UPSC CAPF AC Written exam consists of 2 papers, which are as follows—

  • Paper 1 consists of objective (MCQs) type questions. It has a total of 125 multiple choice questions consisting of 250 marks with a negative marking of 0.66 marks. Questions are asked from GK subjects such as polity, economics, science, history, geography, and current affairs.

  • Paper 2 is of the descriptive type. Questions are asked from General Studies, essay, and Comprehension. The total marks for this test is of  200 marks.

Subjects 

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration 

General Ability & Intelligence 

125

250

2 Hours

General Studies, Essay & Comprehension 

6 Descriptive type

200

3 Hours

Total

  

450

  

UPSC CAPF AC Paper Analysis 2026 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts 

The UPSC CAPF AC exam for Paper 1 was conducted successfully for General Ability & Intelligence Paper . Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Exam can check the difficulty level of the exam in the table below.

Subject

Difficulty Level

Number of Questions

Good Attempts 

Reasoning and Maths

Moderate

12-15

To be Updated

Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology)

Easy to Moderate

28-30

To be Updated

Current Affairs

Moderate 

12-15

To be Updated

Indian Polity

Moderate to Difficult

10-12

To be Updated 

History (Ancient, Medieval and Modern)

Moderate 

14-16

To be Updated 

Economics 

Easy to Moderate 

6-8

To be Updated

Geography (India & World)

Moderate to Difficult

10-12

To be Updated 

Computer 

Moderate

4-6

To be Updated 

Environment

Moderate to Difficult

4-6

To be Updated 

 

Moderate to Difficult

125

  

UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2026 Difficulty Level Paper 2

The UPSC CAPF AC exam for Paper 2 was held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The paper was of descriptive nature and questions were asked from General Studies, Essay & Comprehension. According to the initial feedback received from candidates, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate to difficult, with some sections requiring strong analytical and writing skills. Those who appeared for the can check the difficulty level  in the table below.

Topics

Difficulty Level

Essay Writing 

Moderate

Arguments/Debate 

Moderate to Difficult 

Précis Writing 

Moderate 

Reports 

Moderate to Difficult 

Reading Comprehension 

Difficult

Grammar & Vocabulary 

Moderate

Overall 

Moderate to Difficult

UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2026: What Next After Written Examination ? 

After the UPSC CAPF AC Written exam 2026 the commission will shortlist candidates on the basis of their performance in Stage 1. Those who qualify in the written examination will be called for the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Interview or Personality Test. 

Candidates are advised to regularly check the UPSC website for updates related to the further stage of the recruitment process. 

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Jul 19, 2026, 12:51 IST

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