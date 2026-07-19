UPSC CAPF Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Expected Cutoff & Previous Year Qualifying Marks

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will release the cutoff marks for the CAPF 2026 recruitment exam once the results have been released. Those candidates who appeared for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Examination 2026 will be able to check the official cutoff on the UPSC website once it has been announced. Until then, the candidates can check the expected cutoff marks for the UPSC CAPF Recruitment exam 2026. The cutoff marks for the general category candidates are expected to be between 118 and 123 marks, whereas for the SC and ST category candidates, it is expected to be between the range of 98 and 108 marks. The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has set the minimum qualifying marks for the CAPF exam for Paper I and Paper II.The candidate has to score this minimum qualifying marks to be eligibile for the next stage of the selection process. For Paper I, General Ability and Intelligence, the candidate has to score at 25% marks, and similarly for the Paper II, General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension, the minimum qualifying marks is 15%.

Expected Cutoff Marks for UPSC CAPF Exam 2026 The cutoff marks are the minimum qualifying marks which the candidates have to score to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. These cutoff marks change every year, depending on the number of vacancies being offered, the difficulty level of the exam, and the overall performance of the candidates in the exam. Given below are the expected cutoff marks for the UPSC CAPF category candidates based on the exam analysis for Paper 1 and Paper 2, and Final Cutoff:- Candidate Category Paper 1 Cutoff Marks out of 250 Paper 2 Cutoff Marks out of 450 Final Cutoff Marks out of 600 General 114-124 198-209 318- 330 OBC 111-121 196-206 314-326 EWS 107-115 193-201 304-311 SC 97-106 183-191 291- 303 ST 94-101 175- 185 281-297 Ex-Servicemen 25-30 59-69 158-171

Candidates should note this expected cutoff, and it may change once the UPSC releases the final cutoff. Factors Determining the UPSC CAPF CutOff 2026 There are various factors which affect the determination of the final cutoff marks. These factors cause the cutoff to change every year. Given below are the factors which determine the UPSC CAPF Cutoff marks:- The total number of vacancies which are being offered.

The difficulty level of the question paper of the UPSC CAPF

The number of shifts in which the UPSC CAPF exam was conducted.

The number of candidates who appeared for the exam.

The overall performance of the candidates who took the exam.

The category-wise reservation policy of the candidates. Previous Year UPSC CAPF Cutoff 2026 The previous year cutoff of the UPSC CAPF serves as a measure for the candidates who appeared for the exam to understand the level of the competition, and what are the minimum marks required to qualify for the next stages of slection process. Given below are the previous year cutoff of the UPSC CAPF distributed category-wise and paper-wise.