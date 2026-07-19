UPSC CAPF Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Expected Cutoff & Previous Year Qualifying Marks
The UPSC CAPF cutoff 2026 will be released once the results for the UPSC CAPF exam 2026 have been released. Until then, candidates can check the expected cutoff, previous year category-wise marks, qualifying scores, and the factors affecting the CAPF cutoff.
The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will release the cutoff marks for the CAPF 2026 recruitment exam once the results have been released. Those candidates who appeared for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Examination 2026 will be able to check the official cutoff on the UPSC website once it has been announced. Until then, the candidates can check the expected cutoff marks for the UPSC CAPF Recruitment exam 2026. The cutoff marks for the general category candidates are expected to be between 118 and 123 marks, whereas for the SC and ST category candidates, it is expected to be between the range of 98 and 108 marks.
The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has set the minimum qualifying marks for the CAPF exam for Paper I and Paper II.The candidate has to score this minimum qualifying marks to be eligibile for the next stage of the selection process. For Paper I, General Ability and Intelligence, the candidate has to score at 25% marks, and similarly for the Paper II, General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension, the minimum qualifying marks is 15%.
Expected Cutoff Marks for UPSC CAPF Exam 2026
The cutoff marks are the minimum qualifying marks which the candidates have to score to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. These cutoff marks change every year, depending on the number of vacancies being offered, the difficulty level of the exam, and the overall performance of the candidates in the exam. Given below are the expected cutoff marks for the UPSC CAPF category candidates based on the exam analysis for Paper 1 and Paper 2, and Final Cutoff:-
|
Candidate Category
|
Paper 1 Cutoff Marks out of 250
|
Paper 2 Cutoff Marks out of 450
|
Final Cutoff Marks out of 600
|
General
|
114-124
|
198-209
|
318- 330
|
OBC
|
111-121
|
196-206
|
314-326
|
EWS
|
107-115
|
193-201
|
304-311
|
SC
|
97-106
|
183-191
|
291- 303
|
ST
|
94-101
|
175- 185
|
281-297
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
25-30
|
59-69
|
158-171
Candidates should note this expected cutoff, and it may change once the UPSC releases the final cutoff.
Factors Determining the UPSC CAPF CutOff 2026
There are various factors which affect the determination of the final cutoff marks. These factors cause the cutoff to change every year. Given below are the factors which determine the UPSC CAPF Cutoff marks:-
- The total number of vacancies which are being offered.
- The difficulty level of the question paper of the UPSC CAPF
- The number of shifts in which the UPSC CAPF exam was conducted.
- The number of candidates who appeared for the exam.
- The overall performance of the candidates who took the exam.
- The category-wise reservation policy of the candidates.
Previous Year UPSC CAPF Cutoff 2026
The previous year cutoff of the UPSC CAPF serves as a measure for the candidates who appeared for the exam to understand the level of the competition, and what are the minimum marks required to qualify for the next stages of slection process. Given below are the previous year cutoff of the UPSC CAPF distributed category-wise and paper-wise.
UPSC CAPF Cutoff 2025
Given below is the category-wise cutoff of the UPSC CAPF of the recruitment year 2025:-
|Category
|Paper 1
|Paper 2
|Final Cutoff
|General
|117.34
|205
|326
|EWS
|110
|197
|300
|OBC
|117.34
|205
|320
|SC
|101.34
|186
|297
|ST
|99.34
|181
|294
|Ex-Servicemen
|25.34
|59
|157
UPSC CAPF Cutoff 2024
Given below is the category-wise cutoff of the UPSC CAPF of the recruitment year 2024:-
|Category
|Paper 1
|Paper 2
|Final Cutoff
|General
|97.44
|182
|311
|EWS
|85.34
|167
|292
|OBC
|97.44
|182
|308
|SC
|84.68
|164
|283
|ST
|86.03
|168
|286
|Ex-Servicemen
|25.54
|66
|155
Candidates are advised to keep checking the UPSC website for the latest updates regarding the official cutoff marks and results for the UPSC CAPF Exam 2026. While waiting for the results to be announced, candidates should also start preparing for the PET, Medical Examination and the other stages of the selection process.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.