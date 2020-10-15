UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2020 released @ upsc.gov.in: Download Here on Direct Link; Know Exam Instructions

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2020 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the CDS 2 2020 Exam can download their admit card now by visiting the website. The UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2020 will be held on 8 November in written format across various exam centres of India. Candidates need to take along the print out of the UPSC CDS e-Admit Card to the examination centre on the day of examination along with Photo ID Proof such as Aadhaar Card or Voter Card or PAN Card or Passport or Driving Licence. Here in this article, we have shared below the direct link from which candidates can download the CDS Admit Card 2020 without any difficulty. Also, check below the rules and instructions to be followed by candidates at exam centres on 8 November amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Download UPSC CDS Admit Card 2020 - Direct Link

UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2020 was released by the UPSC in 2020 for admission of vacancies to the courses of IMA, INA, OTA and AFA. These courses are:

- Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, 151 (DE) Course commencing in July 2021

- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course commencing in July 2021

- Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in July 2021

- Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)— 114th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October 2021

- Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 28th SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October 2021

Check UPSC CDS Syllabus 2020

Process to download UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Visit @ upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on link saying " E-Admit Card of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020"

Step 3: Enter your Registration Id and Password

Step 4: Download your CDS Admit Card and take a print out

Candidates should download the admit card in advance to avoid any last minute delays caused due to server issue or internet problem.

Important Points to Remember regarding CDS Admit Card 2020

If candidates' photo is not visible on the CDS Admit Card, then you need to carry 3 photographs to the exam centre.

If there is any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card issued by the UPSC, then candidates need to intimate the UPSC immediately at this e-mail ID - uscds-upsc@gov.in before 3 November 2020.

Rules & Instructions for Exam Centres

The entry to the exam centre will close 10 minutes before the beginning of exam.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centres after closure of the entry gates.

Candidates need to appear for the exam at the venue mentioned on their admit card; you will not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue.

Carry a black Ball Point Pen to the exam centre

Wearing of face mask or face cover is compulsory for all candidates.

Carry your personal hand sanitizer in transparent bottles to the centre.

Follow proper COVID-19 norms to ensure ‘social distancing’ and ‘personal hygiene’ at the Examination venue