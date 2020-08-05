UPSC CDS II Notification 2020 Released: Check Syllabus, Exam Date & Pattern of Combined Defence Services

UPSC CDS 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CDS II 2020 Notification @upsc.gov.in for recruitment in Combined Defence Services (CDS) through courses carried out by IMA, INA, AFA and OTA. The UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2020 will be held on 8th November 2020 in written mode for selection of candidates for SSB Interview round before getting recruited by Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA) Men and Women. The UPSC CDS 2020 Exam will be carried out at selected Exam Centres across the country. The exam will be conducted on the basis of latest UPSC CDS syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise syllabus of UPSC CDS Syllabus 2020 below. Let's first have a look at the important dates of the CDS 2 2020 exam:

UPSC CDS 2 2020: Important Dates Release of UPSC CDS Notification 5 August 2020 Start of Online Application 5 August 2020 Last date to Apply Online 25 August 2020 UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 8 November 2020 Release of UPSC CDS Admit Card October 2020 UPSC CDS Result Date December 2020

UPSC CDS 2 Notification & Exam Details

Let’s now have a look at the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam in detail below:

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2020

UPSC conducts the CDS Exam twice every year for admission to Indian Military, Navy, Air Force and Officers Training Academy. The selection process for CDS Recruitment involves two phases:

Written Exam

SSB Interview

Candidates need to qualify each phase to get selected for the admission. Have a look at the exam pattern for written exam below:

Subject No. of MCQs Marks Time General Knowledge 120 100 120 minutes English Language 120 100 120 minutes Elementary Mathematics 100 100 120 minutes Note: Candidates appearing for OTA need to attempt only General Knowledge & English Language Papers

All papers will contain objective type multiple choice questions (MCQs).

The question papers of General Knowledge and Mathematics will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.

There is Negative Marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers marked in the exam.

Candidates need to attempt the exam in their own hand; they will not be allowed the help of a scribe.

Candidates cannot use calculators or Mathematical table for answering the questions.

UPSC CDS Written Exam Syllabus 2020

Let’s have a look at latest and detailed UPSC CDS syllabus of General Knowledge, English Language and Elementary Mathematics:

English (Code 1) It will check understanding of English language and use of workmanlike word through: Unseen Passage Spotting Errors Sentence Rearrangement Idioms & Phrases Ordering of Sentences Fillers Synonyms & Antonyms Parts of Speech Spelling Mistakes Transformation of Sentences Reported Speech General Knowledge (Code 2) The section will test candidates' knowledge of current events and matters of everyday observation along with their knowledge of scientific aspects, Indian History and Geography: General Science Social Studies History Geography Current Events & Affairs Elementary Mathematics (Code 3) ARITHMETIC Number System Square roots Decimal fractions Unitary method Time and distance Time and work Percentage Simple and Compound interest Profit and loss Ratio and proportion Division algorithm Prime and composite numbers Tests of divisibility Multiples and factors H.C.F. and L.C.M Euclidean algorithm Logarithms to base 10, Laws of logarithms ALGEBRA Remainder Theorem H.C.F., L.C.M. Theory of polynomials Solutions of quadratic equations Relation between its roots and coefficients Linear equations Set language and set notation Rational expressions Laws of indices TRIGONOMETRY Sine × cosine × Tangent × Values of sin ×, cos × and tan × for × = 0°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90° Use of trigonometric tables Simple cases of heights and distances GEOMETRY Lines and angles Plane and plane figures Theorems MENSURATION Squares Rectangles Parallelograms Triangle Circle Areas of figures Surface area and volume of cuboids Volume of right circular cones & cylinders Surface area and volume of spheres STATISTICS Collection & tabulation of statistical data Graphical representation

UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2020

The SSB Interview carries equivalent marks as that of written exam. For IMA/INA/AFA Courses, the SSB Interview holds 300 marks and for OTA, the interview holds 200 marks. The SSB involves two stage selection process:

Stage I: Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests

Stage II: Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests & Conference

Both the stages are successive for selection of candidates. Candidates need to qualify both the stages. Candidates' performance in SSB Interview is accessed by three accessors:

Interviewing Officer (IO)

Group Testing Officer (GTO)

Psychologist

Candidates who are able to fetch UPSC CDS Cut off Marks in the written exam and qualify the SSB Interview make into the final merit list prepared by the UPSC. Candidates selection for admission to IMA, INA, AFA and OTA courses is made through this final merit list.