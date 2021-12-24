UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2022 for Male & Female Candidates: Check Details

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Written Exam Result has been released. Check details of the UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2022 for Male & Female Candidates. The CDS (1) 2022 Written Exam will be on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in IMA, INA, AFA, OTA (Men &Women).

UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Combined Defence Services (1), 2022 exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). The last date for the online Application submission is 11th January 2022. Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Written Exam result on 22nd December 2021. In this article, we have shared the UPSC CDS 2022 SSB Test procedures that include Stage I wherein the candidates will be shortlisted based on the combination of performance in OIR Test and PP&DT and stage II where candidates will undergo Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and the Conference. These tests are conducted over 4 days.

UPSC CDS (1) 2022: Important Dates

Event Date Start of Application Process 22nd December 2022 Last date of Application Process 11th November 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS (1) 2022 Admit Card Release March 2022 (Tentative) UPSC CDS (1) 2022 Exam Date 10th April 2022 Release of UPSC CDS (1) 2022 Result May 2022 (Tentative)

UPSC CDS (1) 2022: Exam Date, Syllabus, Eligibility, Salary, Cut Off, Vacancy, Selection Process

UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2022

The UPSC will prepare a list of candidates who will obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Written Exam as decided by the Commission. These candidates will be called for the Intelligence and Personality Test. The SSB Interview carries equivalent marks as that of the written exam. For IMA/INA/AFA courses, the SSB Interview holds 300 marks and for OTA, the interview holds 200 marks.

The UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2022 procedure consists of two-stage Selection processes - Stage I and Stage II. Only those candidates who clear stage I are permitted to appear for stage II. The details are:

(a) Stage I comprises of Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests are Picture Perception* Description Test (PP&DT). The candidates will be shortlisted based on the combination of performance in the OIR Test and PP&DT.

(b) Stage II Comprises of Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests, and the Conference. These tests are conducted over 4 days. The details of these tests are given on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The personality of a candidate is assessed by three different assessors viz. The Interviewing Officer (IO), Group Testing Officer (GTO), and the Psychologist. There is no separate weightage for each test.

NOTE:

Candidates should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in (i) written examination and (ii) SSB test as fixed by the Commission and Service Selection Board respectively. The candidates will be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the SSB tests.

Success at the examination confers no right of admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, or the Officers' Training Academy as the case may be. The final selection will be made in order of merit subject to medical fitness and suitability in all other respects and the number of vacancies available.

UPSC CDS (1) 2022 Apply Online

UPSC CDS 2022 on 10th April 2022: Check details of 341 vacancies in IMA OTA INA AFA

UPSC CDS 2 2021 Written Exam Result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Written Exam result on 22nd December 2021. The UPSC has released a list of 6845 candidates (with their roll numbers) who have obtained the minimum qualifying marks in the UPSC CDS 2021 Written Exam held on 14th November 2021. These candidates have qualified for the UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2021 to be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to:

(i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 153rd (DE) Course commencing in July 2022

(ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July 2022

(iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (212 F(P)) commencing in July 2022

(iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 116th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October 2022 and

(v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 30th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in October 2022

Check UPSC CDS 2 2021 Result Name Wise (Written Exam) PDF

The date of CDS SSB Interview 2021 will be notified. Meanwhile, the candidates are required to submit the original certificates for age, educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing), etc not later than 01st July 2022 for IMA & NA and not later than 13th May 2022 for AFA and not later than 1st October 2022 in case of SSC course only. The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and have given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in to enable them to receive call up information for SSB Interview.

NOTE: Candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.