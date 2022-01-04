UPSC CDS 2022 Registration Ends on 11th January 2022: Check Training & Commissioning Details of 341 vacancies in IMA OTA INA AFA

UPSC CDS 1 2022 written exam on 10th April 2022. Check details of the 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Officers’ Training Academy (both Men & Women).

UPSC CDS 2022 Training: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Combined Defence Services (1), 2022 exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). The last date for the online Application submission is 11th January 2022. The exam is held at the national level twice a year. After qualifying the CDS written exam and the SSB interview, successful candidates undergo training at their respective academies for receiving Permanent Commission or Short Service Commission. In this article, we have shared the training & commissioning details of 341 vacancies in IMA OTA INA AFA.

UPSC CDS 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Last date of Application Process 11th January 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS (1) 2022 Admit Card Release March 2022 (Tentative) UPSC CDS (1) 2022 Exam Date 10th April 2022 Release of UPSC CDS (1) 2022 Result May 2022 (Tentative)

UPSC CDS (1) 2022 Training & Commissioning

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Course: 154th (DE) commencing in January 2023 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders]

Candidates finally selected will undergo a course of training for about 18 months to turn into officers capable of leading infantry subunits. Candidates will be enrolled under the Army Act as Gentlemen Cadets. On successful completion of training, Gentlemen Cadets are granted Permanent Commission in the rank of Lt. subject to being medically fit in S.H.A.P.E.

Cost of Training

The cost of training including accommodations, books, uniforms, boarding, and medical treatment will be borne by Government, candidates will be expected to meet their pocket expenses themselves. The minimum expenses at the Indian Military Academy are not likely to exceed Rs. 200/- per month.

Candidate finally selected for training at the Indian Military Academy will be required to deposit the following amount (a) and (b) mentioned below with the Commandant on arrival. NOTE: Out of the amount mentioned below, amount (a) is refundable to the cadets in the event of financial assistance being sanctioned to them

Item Amount (a) Pocket allowance for five months @ Rs. 200.00 per month Rs 1,000/- (b) For items of clothing and equipment Rs 2,750/- Total Rs 3,750/-

Important: Financial Assistance at IMA If a cadet’s parent or guardian is unable to meet wholly or partly even this expenditure financial assistance may be granted by the Government. Gentlemen/Lady Cadets undergoing training at Indian Military Academy, Officers' Training Academy and corresponding training establishments in Navy and Air Force, in whose cases the income of parents/guardians does not exceed Rs. 1,500/- (under revision) per month are eligible for financial assistance. In case of parents/guardians whose income exceeds Rs. 1,500/- (under revision) per month but does not exceed Rs. 2,000/- (under revision) per month, the same financial assistance will be given in respect of all the sons/wards if there are more than one son/ward simultaneously undergoing training in one or more than one of the above institutions irrespective of the fact whether the institutions are under the same service or not. The immovable property and other assets and income from all sources are also considered for determining the eligibility for financial assistance. The parent/guardian of a candidate desirous of having any financial assistance, should, immediately after his son/ward has been finally selected for training at the Indian Military Academy, submit an application through the District Magistrate of his District who will with his recommendation forward the application to the Commandant, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Scholarships at IMA

(i) Parshuram Bhau Patwardan Scholarship: This scholarship is awarded to cadets from MAHARASHTRA AND KARNATAKA. The value of one scholarship is upto a maximum of Rs. 500.00 per annum for the duration of a cadet’s stay at the Indian Military Academy subject to the cadet’s making satisfactory progress. The cadets who are granted this scholarship will not be entitled to any other financial assistance from the Government.

(ii) Colonel Kendal Frank Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship is of the value of Rs. 360.00 per annum and is awarded to an eligible Maratha cadet who should be a son of an ex-serviceman. The Scholarship is in addition to any financial assistance from the Government.

Monetary Benefits in case of medical/death during training

(A) In Case of Disablement

(i) Monthly Ex-gratia amount of Rs 9,000/- per month

(ii) Ex-gratia disability award of Rs 16,200/- per month shall be payable in addition to 100 per cent of disability during the period of disablement subject to pro-rata reduction in case the degree of disablement is less than 100 per cent. No disability award shall be payable in cases where the degree of disablement is less than 20 per cent

(iii) Constant Attendant Allowance (CAA) at Rs 6750/- per month for 100 per cent disabled on the recommendation of invaliding Medical Board (IMB)

(B) In Case of Death

(i) Ex-gratia amount of Rs 12.5 lakhs to the NoK

(ii) Ex-gratia amount of Rs 9,000/- per month to the NoK

(C) The Ex-gratia awards to Cadets (Direct)/NoK shall be sanctioned purely on ex-gratia basis and the same shall not be treated as pension for any purpose. However, dearness relief at applicable rates shall be granted on monthly ex-gratia as well as ex-gratia disability awards.

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala

Course: Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro [including 03 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry) holders] commencing in January 2023

Candidates selected for training at INA will be appointed as Cadets under the Graduate Cadet Special Entry Scheme (GSES) Course. Candidates, finally selected for training at the Academy will be appointed as cadets in the Executive Branch of the Navy. The cadets shall be commissioned in the rank of Sub-Lieutenant after successful completion of approximately 18 months of training.

Among the meritorious candidates selected for training, 3 vacancies are reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry) holders]. Selection of Cadets from the National Cadet Corps. The eligibility, age limits, educational qualifications for candidates applying under the NCC Special Entry Scheme are the same as the GSES candidates except for the following:

(a) A NCC Cadet must have served for not less than three academic years in the Senior Division, Naval Wing of the National Cadet Corps, and must be in possession of Certificate "C" (Naval). Those who have appeared or intend to appear for the certificate "C" examination are also eligible to apply but their final selection shall depend on producing the Certificate before the commencement of the course.

b) The NCC Cadet must be in possession of a certificate of good conduct and character from his University or Principal of his College.

c) A NCC Cadet shall not be eligible to apply after twelve months of leaving the Senior Division, Naval Wing of the National Cadet Corps.

The Cadets will remain under probation till completion of the initial training course:

Training Event Training Period Naval Orientation Course at INA, Ezhimala 44 weeks Officers Sea Training at Training Ship 6 months Sub-Lieutenant Afloat Training 6 months Sub-Lieutenant - Technical course 33 weeks Full Naval watch-keeping Certificate 6-9 months

Cost of Training

The cost of training including accommodation and allied services, books, uniform, messing, and medical treatment of the cadets of the Indian Naval Academy will be borne by the Government.

Candidate finally selected for training at the Indian Naval Academy will be required to deposit a sum of Rs. 35,000/- in the bank account that they would be opening at the State Bank of India, Ezhimala branch. Candidates are advised to carry a demand draft payable to self. The deposit money of Rs 35,000/- will be utilized for the expenditures mentioned below:

Item Amount Pocket/Personal expenses @ Rs. 1,000/- per month Rs. 5,000/- Expenses on Laundry, Civilian-bearer, Cinema, haircutting, and other sundry services @ Rs. 850/- per month Rs. 4,250/- Expenses on stitching/purchase of Academy Blazer, Academy tie, Academy Mufti, Academy Sportswear, Jogging shoes, Jungle boots, Swimming Trunk/suits, and Satchels Rs.20,000/- Traveling expenses for proceeding to next duty station/home station on leave on completion of Naval Orientation Course on return Journey at the end of the term Rs. 2,000/- Insurance Rs. 2303/- one-time non-refundable contribution for an Insurance cover of Rs. 20,00,000/- (Rupees twenty lakh only) for a period of six months

Important: Financial Assistance Parents or guardians of cadets will, however, be required to meet their pocket and other private expenses while they are cadets. When a cadet’s parent or guardian has an income of less than Rs. 1500 per mensem and is unable to meet wholly or partly the pocket expenses of the cadet financial assistance upto Rs. 140 per mensem may be granted by the Government. A candidate desirous of securing financial assistance may immediately after his selection, submit an application through the District Magistrate of his District.

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, Telangana

Course: (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 213 F(P) Course [including 03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Special Entry] commencing in January 2023

There are three ways of entry into the F(P) course namely CDSE, or NCC Special Entry, or AFCAT. Candidates who apply for Air Force through more than one source will undergo tests or interviews at Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs) as per the mode of entry. Candidates recommended by AFSBs who are found medically fit are selected for training based on merit and availability of vacancies. A separate merit list is prepared for Direct Entry Flying (Pilot) candidates based on the combined marks obtained in the tests.

The Air Force Academy will conduct training for Flying Branch (Pilots) for approximately 74 weeks. After successful completion of training, the candidates are commissioned in the rank of Flying Officer and will be entitled to the pay and allowances of the rank. Time scale promotions to the rank of Flight Lieutenant, Squadron Leader, Wing Commander, and Group Captain are granted on completion of 2 years, 6 years, 13 years, and 26 years of successful service respectively. Grant of Group Captain (select) and higher ranks is only by selections. Officers have a fair chance of getting higher promotions to air ranks—Air Commodore, Air Vice Marshal, and Air Marshal.

Cost of Training

the cost of training including accommodations, books, uniforms, boarding, and medical treatment will be borne by Government, candidates will be expected to meet their pocket expenses themselves. The minimum expenses at the Air Force Academy are not likely to exceed Rs. 14,000/- (under revision) per mensem.

Candidates finally selected for training at the Air Force Academy will be required to deposit the following amount (under revision) with the Commandant on arrival. NOTE: Out of the amount mentioned below, amount (a) is refundable to the cadets in the event of financial assistance being sanctioned to them.

Item Amount (a) Pocket allowance for six months @ Rs 140/- per month Rs.840/- (b) For items of clothing and equipment Rs 1,500/- Total Rs 2,340/-

Important: Financial Assistance If a cadet’s parent or guardian is unable to meet wholly/partly even this expenditure, financial assistance may be granted by the Government. No cadet whose parent or guardian has an income of Rs. 750/- or above per month would be eligible for the grant of financial assistance. The immovable property and other assets and income from all sources are also taken into account for determining the eligibility for financial assistance. The parent/guardian of a candidate desirous of having any financial assistance, should immediately after his son/ward has been finally selected for training at the Air Force Academy, submit an application through the District Magistrate of his district.

Monetary Benefits in case of medical/death during training

Air Force Group Insurance Society would pay Rs. 1,00,000/- for a monthly contribution of Rs. 800/- pm as ex-gratia award to the next-of-kin of a flight cadet drawn from Civil life and undergoing flying training in an unfortunate eventuality.

In case, flight cadet undergoing flying training is medically invalidated boarded out, he would be paid Rs 20,000/- as ex-gratia award for 100 per cent disability and this reduces proportionately upto 20 per cent.

Once flight cadets are granted pay and allowances by the government, the death cover would be Rs. 50,000/- and the disability cover would be Rs 25,000/- for 100 per cent disability. This cover would be provided by AFGIS on payment of the monthly non-refundable contribution of Rs 76/- by each flight cadet undergoing flying training for which membership would be compulsory.

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras), Tamil Nadu – Both Men & Women

Course: 117th SSC (Men) (Non-Tech) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2023 & 31st SSC Women (Non-Tech) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2023

Candidates finally selected will undergo a course of training at the Officers’ Training Academy, for an approximate period of 49 weeks. Candidates will be enrolled as Gentlemen/Lady Cadets. An officer will be on probation for a period of 6 months from the date he/she receives his/her commission. Gentlemen/Lady Cadets. On successful completion of training Gentleman/Lady Cadets are granted Short Service Commission in the rank of Lt. From the date of successful completion of training. The University of Madras will award "Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies" to all cadets who successfully complete Pre-commissioning training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

Short Service Commission will be granted to Males and Females in the Regular Army for 14 years i.e. for an initial period of 10 years extendable by a further period of 4 years. Male and Female officers who are willing to continue to serve in the Army after the expiry of the period of ten years of Short Service Commission may, if eligible and suitable in all respects, be considered for the grant of Permanent Commission in the 10th year of their Short Service Commission in accordance with the relevant policies as issued from time to time.

Cost of Training

The cost of training including accommodations, books, uniforms, boarding, and medical treatment will be borne by the government, candidates will be expected to meet their pocket expenses themselves. The minimum expenses during the pre-commission training are not likely to exceed Rs. 200/- per month. Candidates finally selected for training, at the Officers’ Training Academy, will be required to deposit the following amount with the Commandant on arrival. NOTE: Out of the amount mentioned below, amount (b) is refundable to the cadets in the event of financial assistance being sanctioned to them.

Item Amount (a) Pocket allowance for three months @ Rs. 1,000 per month Rs 3,000/- (b) For items of clothing and equipment Rs 5,000/- (c) Group Insurance Coverage for 02 months (AGIF) Rs 10,000/- Total Rs 18,000/-